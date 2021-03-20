Powerful 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japanese Capital

PA Images

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has reported a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 in Tokyo, Japan.

The shaking began in Japan’s capital just before 6.10pm local time today, March 20. According to the USGS, the quake was centred 34km (21 miles) east of Ishinomaki, Japan at a depth of 60km (37 miles).

Advert 10

A video shared on Twitter showed what appeared to be an office building shaking as the quake hit, causing a sign to swing from the ceiling.

Check it out below:

The Japan Times reports that the Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami advisory, encouraging those near coastal areas to move to higher ground as a precaution in the wake of the earthquake.

Advert 10

Local television channel NHK reported that tsunami waves of up to one metre began to hit land on the the Miyagi Prefecture coast shortly after the earthquake hit. Two hundred homes in Kurihara, Miyagi Prefecture are said to be without power as a result of the tremor.

The epicentre of the quake was located off the coast of Miyagi prefecture, according to the Kyodo news agency, which was heavily damaged during the huge earthquake and tsunami of 2011.

The quake measured up to a five on the Japanese shindo scale; a unique seismic scale used by the Japan Meteorological Agency which measures the degree of shaking in an earthquake. The scale ranges from 0 to 7 and is different to an earthquake’s magnitude, which reflects the size or energy of the temblor at its source.

Advert 10