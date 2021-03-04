Powerful 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Alert After Striking Off New Zealand Coast

USGS/brijeshkntiwari/Twitter

A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake has struck the eastern coast of New Zealand’s north island, as confirmed by European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), triggering an official tsunami alert.

People in the area have been told to ‘move immediately to the nearest high ground’. The Civil Defence has urged anyone who is unable to get to a higher point to ‘move as far inland as you can’.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has warned that tsunami waves could be possible within 300km (180 miles) of the epicentre of the earthquake.

The US Geological Survey has said that the quake measured a preliminary 6.9 magnitude, centred at a depth of 10km (six miles) approximately 178km (111 miles) northeast of the city of Gisborne. Gisborne residents reported experiencing light to moderate shaking.

Monitoring group GeoNet reported that the quake had caused ‘strong shaking near Te Araroa’ on the north east coast of the island, with the earthquake having struck 100km east of Te Araroa.

The National Emergency Management Agency has tweeted the following message:

We are assessing whether the M7.3 EAST OF THE NORTH ISLAND NEW ZEALAND earthquake at 2021-03-05 2:27 AM has created a tsunami that could affect New Zealand. We will provide an update as soon as the initial assessment has been completed.

In a follow-up tweet, the agency said:

Anyone near the coast who felt a LONG or STRONG quake should MOVE IMMEDIATELY to the nearest high ground, or as far inland as you can.

The agency then went on to instruct people located near the coast from Cape Runaway to Tolaga Bay to ‘MOVE IMMEDIATELY to the nearest high ground, out of tsunami evacuation zones, or as far inland as possible’, urging, ‘Do not return until an official all-clear message is given by Civil Defence’.

A subsequent tweet read:

Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges near the shore are expected in other coastal areas. Stay out of the water. Stay off beaches and shore areas. Do not go sightseeing. Share this information.

In another message, the agency warned that the first waves may have reached New Zealand in the areas around East Cape at at about 3:34am, warning that, ‘tsunami activity will continue for several hours and the threat must be regarded as real until this warning is cancelled’.

The severity of currents and surges is expected vary within a particular coastal area, with the agency warning that, ‘the first wave may not be the largest’.

