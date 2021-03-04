unilad
Advert

Powerful 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Alert After Striking Off New Zealand Coast

by : Julia Banim on : 04 Mar 2021 14:22
Powerful 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Alert After Striking Off New Zealand CoastUSGS/brijeshkntiwari/Twitter

A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake has struck the eastern coast of New Zealand’s north island, as confirmed by European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), triggering an official tsunami alert.

People in the area have been told to ‘move immediately to the nearest high ground’. The Civil Defence has urged anyone who is unable to get to a higher point to ‘move as far inland as you can’.

Advert

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has warned that tsunami waves could be possible within 300km (180 miles) of the epicentre of the earthquake.

The US Geological Survey has said that the quake measured a preliminary 6.9 magnitude, centred at a depth of 10km (six miles) approximately 178km (111 miles) northeast of the city of Gisborne. Gisborne residents reported experiencing light to moderate shaking.

Monitoring group GeoNet reported that the quake had caused ‘strong shaking near Te Araroa’ on the north east coast of the island, with the earthquake having struck 100km east of Te Araroa.

Advert

The National Emergency Management Agency has tweeted the following message:

We are assessing whether the M7.3 EAST OF THE NORTH ISLAND NEW ZEALAND earthquake at 2021-03-05 2:27 AM has created a tsunami that could affect New Zealand.

We will provide an update as soon as the initial assessment has been completed.

In a follow-up tweet, the agency said:

Advert

Anyone near the coast who felt a LONG or STRONG quake should MOVE IMMEDIATELY to the nearest high ground, or as far inland as you can.

The agency then went on to instruct people located near the coast from Cape Runaway to Tolaga Bay to ‘MOVE IMMEDIATELY to the nearest high ground, out of tsunami evacuation zones, or as far inland as possible’, urging, ‘Do not return until an official all-clear message is given by Civil Defence’.

Advert

A subsequent tweet read:

Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges near the shore are expected in other coastal areas. Stay out of the water. Stay off beaches and shore areas. Do not go sightseeing. Share this information.

In another message, the agency warned that the first waves may have reached New Zealand in the areas around East Cape at at about 3:34am, warning that, ‘tsunami activity will continue for several hours and the threat must be regarded as real until this warning is cancelled’.

The severity of currents and surges is expected vary within a particular coastal area, with the agency warning that, ‘the first wave may not be the largest’.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Millennials Fight Back After Gen Z Try To Cancel Eminem For Being Problematic
Music

Millennials Fight Back After Gen Z Try To Cancel Eminem For Being Problematic

World’s First Supersonic Unmanned Combat Drone Reaches Speeds Of Over 1,500mph
Technology

World’s First Supersonic Unmanned Combat Drone Reaches Speeds Of Over 1,500mph

Rapper Criticises People Who Film Themselves Helping Those In Need As ‘Corny As F*ck’
Celebrity

Rapper Criticises People Who Film Themselves Helping Those In Need As ‘Corny As F*ck’

Chinese Court Faces Backlash For Ruling Homosexuality ‘A Mental Disorder’
News

Chinese Court Faces Backlash For Ruling Homosexuality ‘A Mental Disorder’

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, New Zealand, Now

Credits

GeoNet and 2 others

  1. GeoNet

    Magnitude 7.2, Fri Mar 5 2021 2:27 AM

  2. National Emergency Management Agency/Twitter

    @NZcivildefence

  3. USGS

    M 6.9 - 178 km NE of Gisborne, New Zealand

 