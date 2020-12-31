Pranksters Hijacking Victims' Smart Devices To Live-Stream Swatting Incidents, FBI Warns Pixabay/PA Images

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has warned that hackers are breaking into the smart devices of swatting victims and live-streaming the incidents.

Swatting is when some calls the emergency services to report a fake crime, prompting armed police turn up at the home of an innocent victim.

And, as if that wasn’t bad enough, the perpetrators are now said to be hacking into the smart devices of the victims so they can live-stream the entire thing.

Pranksters Hijacking Victims' Smart Devices To Live-Stream Swatting Incidents, FBI Warns PA

‘The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is issuing this announcement to warn users of smart home devices with cameras and voice capabilities to use complex, unique passwords and enable two-factor authentication to help protect against swatting attacks,’ the organisation said in a statement.

‘Smart home device manufacturers recently notified law enforcement that offenders have been using stolen e-mail passwords to access smart devices with cameras and voice capabilities and carry out swatting attacks,’ the statement continued.

According to officials, hackers are using information previously leaked during data breaches at other companies to gain their credentials and successfully break into their weakly-protected smart devices.

Pranksters Hijacking Victims' Smart Devices To Live-Stream Swatting Incidents, FBI Warns Flickr/matthrono

‘As law enforcement responds to the residence, the offender watches the live stream footage and engages with the responding police through the camera and speakers,’ the FBI continued.

‘In some cases, the offender also live streams the incident on shared online community platforms.’

The concept of live-streaming a swatting attack is nothing new, and reports of such incidents go back to 2010, according to ZDNet. However, those incidents weren’t the result of hacking, rather they took place during live-streamed events, such as church meetings and even weddings.

Sadly, many police forces have been unable to track down the hackers making the false crime allegations, because they use platforms like Discord bots or even the dark web to make the calls anonymously.

In a bid to counteract the increase in live swatting, the FBI is asking people to better protect their devices by using unique passwords and two-factor authentication where possible, to stop hackers from being able to break into their smart devices.

It goes without saying that putting someone through the stress of having armed police officers turn up at their address is not only terrifying and dangerous, but it is also a huge waste of police time and resources.