unilad
Advert

Pre-Trial Hearing For Sex Assault Claim Against Prince Andrew To Be Held Today

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 13 Sep 2021 08:39
Pre-Trial Hearing For Sex Assault Claim Against Prince Andrew To Be Held TodayPA

A US court will hold a pre-trial hearing today, September 13, for the sex assault civil suit filed against Prince Andrew by Virginia Roberts Giuffre. 

In August, Giuffre filed the lawsuit under the New York Child Victims Act, alleging that she had been trafficked by Jeffery Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to meet with Prince Andrew on three different occasions when she was only 17 years old.

Advert

While Prince Andrew has strenuously denied all the accusations and has refused to cooperate with US prosecutor’s’ investigations into Epstein and Maxwell’s crimes, the pre-trial conference for the case will go ahead today in New York.

FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, England, Sunday, April 11, 2021. A U.S. court will hold a pretrial conference Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 in the civil suit filed by a woman who claims Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her as the two sides argue over whether the prince has been properly served with documents in the case. Attorneys for Virginia Giuffre say the documents were handed over to a Metropolitan Police officer on duty at the main gates of Andrew’s home in Windsor Great Park on Aug. 27. -Steve Parsons/AP/Press Association ImagesPA

Despite recently fleeing to Balmoral, the Duke of York was reportedly served with court papers relating to the sexual assault lawsuit, according to one of Giuffre’s representatives. Lawyers are said to have handed the documents to a Metropolitan Police officer on duty at the gates of Prince Andrew’s home, Sky News reports.

However, whether the papers were correctly served or not was questioned by Blackfords, a law firm that represents Prince Andrew in ‘certain UK matters’.

Advert

The hearing will consider whether Giuffre’s legal team has done enough in how they delivered the papers to the Prince.

File photo dated 21/06/18 of the Duke of York and The Queen at Royal Ascot. Prince Andrew is staying with his mother the Queen in Scotland. The lawyer representing the Duke of York's accuser has warned against anyone ignoring the US courts as he claimed the royal's legal team have &quot;stonewalled&quot; appeals for information. Virginia Giuffre is suing the Queen's son for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager, and has said it was &quot;past the time for him to be held to account&quot;. Issue date: Friday August 13, 2021.. -Doug Peters/Doug Peters/EMPICS EntertainmentPA

According to a letter from September 6, which is referenced in the court documents, Blackfords also suggested that they will possibly be challenging the court’s jurisdiction in the case.

The hearing is being held by Judge Lewis Kaplan of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. Kaplan will decide whether Giuffre’s legal team served the papers in the correct manner to the Prince.

Advert

While a source has suggested the Prince thinks the allegations will ‘blow over’ quickly, allowing him to can get back to his royal duties ‘as soon as possible’, if Andrew ignores the lawsuit he could be found in default and required to pay damages.

Prince Andrew (PA)PA Images

David Boies, Giuffre’s attorney, said it was impossible for Andrew to not be aware of the civil suit filed against him.

He said:

Advert

Attorneys at Blackfords, who he has apparently instructed to evade and contest service, have confirmed that Prince Andrew himself already has notice of this lawsuit and is evaluating his chances of success.

And even if Blackfords had not confirmed as much, any other conclusion would be implausible – reputable media outlets around the world reported on the filing of plaintiff’s complaint, and hundreds, if not thousands, of articles about this lawsuit have been published.

While no significant decisions will be made at the pre-trial hearing today, Boies said the conference will make it a lot clearer how the case is set to proceed.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Karens Start Facebook Group Named ‘Karens United’ To Rally Against Being Called Karens
Life

Karens Start Facebook Group Named ‘Karens United’ To Rally Against Being Called Karens

9/11 Survivor Recalls Split-Second Decision That Saved His Life
Life

9/11 Survivor Recalls Split-Second Decision That Saved His Life

Biden Says ‘Commemorations Bring Everything Painfully Back’ While Honouring 9/11
Life

Biden Says ‘Commemorations Bring Everything Painfully Back’ While Honouring 9/11

9/11 At 20: Steve Buscemi Reveals PTSD Is Still With Him
Celebrity

9/11 At 20: Steve Buscemi Reveals PTSD Is Still With Him

Topics: News, no-article-matching, Now, Prince Andrew, Royal Family

Credits

Sky News

  1. Sky News

    Prince Andrew: US court to hold pre-trial hearing for sex assault claim against Duke of York

 