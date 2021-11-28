unilad
Advert

Pregnant NZ Politician Cycles To Hospital In Labour To Give Birth For Second Time

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 28 Nov 2021 11:42
Julie Anne Genter Cyled to Hospital While In Labour (Thumb) - Julie Anne Genter MP/FacebookJulie Anne Genter MP/Facebook

New Zealand MP Julie Anne Genter pedalled herself to hospital on a bicycle while already in labour to give birth to her second child. 

On Sunday, November 28, at 3.04am the Green Party politician gave birth an hour after she whisked herself to hospital on a bike.

Advert

Genter took to Facebook to announce the newest arrival to her family, joking that while she rode to hospital on a bike for the delivery of her first child, she ‘wasn’t planning to cycle in labour [for her second], but it did end up happening’.

Julie Anne Genter Cyled to Hospital While In Labour - Julie Anne Genter MP/ FacebookJulie Anne Genter MP/Facebook

After leaving her home at 2.00am, it took Genter 10 minutes to ride to hospital, according to her social media post.

She said:

Advert

My contractions weren’t that bad when we left at 2am to go to the hospital – though they were 2-3 min apart and picking up in intensity by the time we arrived 10 minutes later. (I’m smiling in the car park right after one.) And amazingly now we have a healthy, happy little one sleeping, as is her dad.

Alongside sharing photographs of the experience, Genter noted how ‘blessed’ she was feeling to have had such ‘excellent care and support from a great team’, calling the birth ‘very fast’ and ‘happily uncomplicated’. The politician also thanked Anna Driver Birth Services for their support.

The post has since amassed thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, with followers wishing Genter and her new baby well. One said: ‘Wow! How exciting Julie! Had no idea you were expecting! Congratulations and such a great testimony!’

Advert

Another wrote: 

Oh lovely news. What a perfect way to welcome this little one into the world.

A third commented: ‘Cycling probably helped your labour immensely. Sped things up. Gorgeous family.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Formula One Legend Sir Frank Williams Dies Aged 79
News

Formula One Legend Sir Frank Williams Dies Aged 79

‘Oldest Woman In The World’ Born In 1800s Dies Aged 124
News

‘Oldest Woman In The World’ Born In 1800s Dies Aged 124

Storm Arwen: Met Office Issues Yellow Ice Warning
News

Storm Arwen: Met Office Issues Yellow Ice Warning

Face Mask Restrictions Begin Next Week Following New Covid Strain Omicron, Sajid Javid Confirms
News

Face Mask Restrictions Begin Next Week Following New Covid Strain Omicron, Sajid Javid Confirms

Topics: News, birth, Cycling, Facebook, labour, MP, New Zealand, Now

Credits

Julie Anne Genter MP/Facebook and 1 other

  1. Julie Anne Genter MP/Facebook

    @JulieAnneGenter

  2. The Guardian

    Ride on, baby: NZ politician cycles to hospital to give birth – for the second time

 