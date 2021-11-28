Pregnant NZ Politician Cycles To Hospital In Labour To Give Birth For Second Time

Julie Anne Genter MP/Facebook

New Zealand MP Julie Anne Genter pedalled herself to hospital on a bicycle while already in labour to give birth to her second child.

On Sunday, November 28, at 3.04am the Green Party politician gave birth an hour after she whisked herself to hospital on a bike.

Advert 10

Genter took to Facebook to announce the newest arrival to her family, joking that while she rode to hospital on a bike for the delivery of her first child, she ‘wasn’t planning to cycle in labour [for her second], but it did end up happening’.

Julie Anne Genter MP/Facebook

After leaving her home at 2.00am, it took Genter 10 minutes to ride to hospital, according to her social media post.

She said:

Advert 10

My contractions weren’t that bad when we left at 2am to go to the hospital – though they were 2-3 min apart and picking up in intensity by the time we arrived 10 minutes later. (I’m smiling in the car park right after one.) And amazingly now we have a healthy, happy little one sleeping, as is her dad.

Alongside sharing photographs of the experience, Genter noted how ‘blessed’ she was feeling to have had such ‘excellent care and support from a great team’, calling the birth ‘very fast’ and ‘happily uncomplicated’. The politician also thanked Anna Driver Birth Services for their support.

The post has since amassed thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, with followers wishing Genter and her new baby well. One said: ‘Wow! How exciting Julie! Had no idea you were expecting! Congratulations and such a great testimony!’

Advert 10

Another wrote:

Oh lovely news. What a perfect way to welcome this little one into the world.

A third commented: ‘Cycling probably helped your labour immensely. Sped things up. Gorgeous family.’