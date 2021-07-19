Premier League Footballer Arrested On Alleged Child Sex Offences

PA Images

A high profile Premier League football player has been arrested on suspicion of child sex offences.

Due to legal reason, the player can not be named at this time, but the international star was arrested last week and has been suspended by his Premier League club.

Greater Manchester Police released a statement to Mirror confirming the arrest: ‘Officers arrested a 31-year-old man on Friday 16 July 2021 on suspicion of child sex offences. He is on police bail pending further enquiries.’

The player’s football club also shared a statement with Mirror: ‘The Club can confirm it has suspended a first-team player pending a police investigation. The Club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time.’

The source added that the club is shocked to learn of these serious allegations: ‘This has caused a massive shock. Any suggestion of allegations of offences involving a child are rightly taken seriously from the point they are made. Clearly this matter must be fully investigated. Allegations of this nature will cause a considerable amount of alarm among everyone within the club, the fans, and the wider public. This is now a case of waiting to see where the investigation takes us.’

