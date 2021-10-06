Premier League Footballer Arrested On Suspicion Of Sexual Assault
A Premier League footballer from Brighton and Hove Albion has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.
According to early reports, a Brighton footballer in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. The sexual assault is said to have taken place at a seafront nightclub in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Due to legal reasons, the player can not be named at this time.
Little is known of the exact nature of the incident that took place at the nightclub, but early reports suggest that the player was with another person who was involved in the alleged sexual assault. That person, aged 40, was also arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.
The incident took place at The Arch nightclub on Brighton seafront. According to The Times, the alleged sexual assault occurred in a public area of the venue.
The player is said to have strongly denied the sexual assault claims and Brighton and Hove Albion has assured the public that the player will work with the police during the investigation.
A spokesman for Sussex police said:
Two men have been arrested after a woman reported being sexually assaulted at a venue in Brighton, in the early hours of Wednesday.
A man in his forties and a man in his twenties, both from Brighton, were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and remain in police custody at this time.
The victim is receiving specialist support from officers.
Brighton and Hove Albion have also released a statement:
Brighton and Hove Albion are aware that one of its players is assisting police with the investigation of an alleged offence. The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment at this time.
More to follow.
