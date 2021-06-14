President Biden Broke Multiple Etiquette Rules When He Met The Queen
A Royal expert has critiqued the etiquette of President Biden when he met the Queen.
The monarchy has many rules that separate their interactions with people from normal meetings. Naturally, these rules can be pretty difficult for people to remember.
Grant Harrold, a former butler to Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has now critiqued US president Joe Biden for not following royal etiquette; and it seems the president’s biggest faux pas was keeping his eyes shielded from the sun.
Harrold told Newsweek Biden was entitled to wear the sunglasses on the hot sunny day when he met the Queen, but that ‘he should have removed them’ for the formal introduction to her majesty.
The former butler explained:
If you’re meeting the Queen face-to-face, there’s no sunglasses or anything like that at all because eye contact is quite important with any introduction.
It’s fine for Biden to have had sunglasses on but he should have removed them when he actually met the Queen.
Harrold went on to discuss the importance of following protocol:
Everyone else has to, it doesn’t matter who you are, even royals remove sunglasses when they meet royals. It’s one of those rules I always write about in my etiquette texts.
It is a breach of protocol. I get the sun might have been shining in his eyes but the Queen didn’t have sunglasses on. Jill, the first lady, didn’t have sunglasses on.
Despite this mistake, it seems the meeting between the president and the Monarch was a success. Royal editor for The Mirror, Russell Myers, discussed what happened during the meeting.
Myers said during an appearance on Lorraine:
They [Joe and Jill Biden] went for tea with the Queen, they extended their stay for a few minutes more than it should have gone on.
Biden actually revealed that that the Queen was very, very interested in President Putin and President Xi Jinping from China, so very on her world affairs and it went smoothly.
Speaking about the meeting in a press conference, Biden claimed it had been a positive meeting and on top of discussing politics, the Queen, who is 17 years his senior, reminded him of his mother.
Biden said: ‘I don’t think she’d be insulted but she reminded me of my mother, the look of her and just the generosity.’
Featured Image Credit: PA Images
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Joe Biden, Now, Royal Family