President Biden Cancels Funding For Trump’s Border Wall

President Joe Biden has cancelled funding for Donald Trump’s controversial border wall.
The president rescinded the national emergency order used to fund Trump’s wall between the US and Mexico in a letter written to Congress today, February 11.
In the letter, Biden wrote that the order was ‘unwarranted’, and ordered that no further American tax dollars would be spent on the wall.
The decision comes after Trump declared a state of emergency over the southern border in 2019; a move which allowed him to bypass the decision of Congress and use military funds to construct the huge wall, which played a big part in his 2016 presidential campaign.
Following the initial declaration of the state of emergency, Trump continued the proclamation in February 2020, allowing him to divert an additional $3.8 billion from the Pentagon towards the wall’s construction.
According to BBC News, about $25bn (£18bn) had been spent on the project by the time Trump left Office and was replaced by Biden last month.
In the letter to Congress, cited by USA Today, Biden wrote:
I have determined that the declaration of a national emergency at our southern border was unwarranted.
I have also announced that it shall be the policy of my Administration that no more American taxpayer dollars be diverted to construct a border wall, and that I am directing a careful review of all resources appropriated or redirected to that end.
The president also announced that he will seek a review of ‘all resources appropriated or redirected’ to the construction of the wall.
Arizona Democratic Congressman Raul Grivalva celebrated Biden’s decision on Twitter, writing:
Trump’s national emergency was never about security. Now we must cancel the contracts and ensure that not another foot of the border wall is constructed.
Biden announced on his first day as president that he had plans to halt the emergency declaration and prevent further construction of the wall.
