unilad
Advert

President Biden Cancels Funding For Trump’s Border Wall

by : Emily Brown on : 11 Feb 2021 18:58
President Biden Cancels Funding For Trump's Border WallPA Images

President Joe Biden has cancelled funding for Donald Trump’s controversial border wall. 

The president rescinded the national emergency order used to fund Trump’s wall between the US and Mexico in a letter written to Congress today, February 11.

Advert

In the letter, Biden wrote that the order was ‘unwarranted’, and ordered that no further American tax dollars would be spent on the wall.

Joe BidenPA

The decision comes after Trump declared a state of emergency over the southern border in 2019; a move which allowed him to bypass the decision of Congress and use military funds to construct the huge wall, which played a big part in his 2016 presidential campaign.

Following the initial declaration of the state of emergency, Trump continued the proclamation in February 2020, allowing him to divert an additional $3.8 billion from the Pentagon towards the wall’s construction.

Advert

According to BBC News, about $25bn (£18bn) had been spent on the project by the time Trump left Office and was replaced by Biden last month.

President Biden Cancels Funding For Trump's Border WallPA

In the letter to Congress, cited by USA Today, Biden wrote:

I have determined that the declaration of a national emergency at our southern border was unwarranted.

I have also announced that it shall be the policy of my Administration that no more American taxpayer dollars be diverted to construct a border wall, and that I am directing a careful review of all resources appropriated or redirected to that end.

Advert

The president also announced that he will seek a review of ‘all resources appropriated or redirected’ to the construction of the wall.

Arizona Democratic Congressman Raul Grivalva celebrated Biden’s decision on Twitter, writing:

Trump’s national emergency was never about security. Now we must cancel the contracts and ensure that not another foot of the border wall is constructed.

Advert

Biden announced on his first day as president that he had plans to halt the emergency declaration and prevent further construction of the wall.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Lucasfilm Fires Mandalorian Star Gina Carano For ‘Abhorrent And Unacceptable’ Instagram Posts
Celebrity

Lucasfilm Fires Mandalorian Star Gina Carano For ‘Abhorrent And Unacceptable’ Instagram Posts

Gorilla Glue Releases First Public Apology After TikToker Used Their Adhesive On Her Hair
Viral

Gorilla Glue Releases First Public Apology After TikToker Used Their Adhesive On Her Hair

TikToker Who Put Gorilla Glue In Hair Is Finally Able To Cut Off Ponytail
US News

TikToker Who Put Gorilla Glue In Hair Is Finally Able To Cut Off Ponytail

Pedro Pascal Shares Support For Sister Lux After She Comes Out As Trans
Celebrity

Pedro Pascal Shares Support For Sister Lux After She Comes Out As Trans

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Mexico

Credits

BBC and 1 other

  1. BBC

    President Biden cancels funding for Trump border wall

  2. USA Today

    Biden rescinds national emergency at US southern border that allowed Trump to fund border wall

 