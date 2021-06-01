unilad
President Biden Officially Recognises Pride Month After Trump Repeatedly Refused

by : Julia Banim on : 01 Jun 2021 18:11
President Joe Biden has officially recognised Pride Month, showing what many regard to be a stark contrast to former president Donald Trump.

During his time in office, Trump repeatedly refused to recognise Pride Month, acknowledging it only once during his presidency.

Trump had failed to mark Pride Month in ‘either proclamations or tweets’ in 2017, 2018 and 2020, but did make sure to recognise ‘National Homeownership Month’ and ‘Great Outdoors Month,’ NBC noted last year.

Rainbow flag (PA Images)PA Images

In a statement this year, to mark the start of Pride Month, June 1, 2021, Biden said:

During LGBTQ+ Pride Month, we recognize the resilience and determination of the many individuals who are fighting to live freely and authentically.

In doing so, they are opening hearts and minds, and laying the foundation for a more just and equitable America. This Pride Month, we affirm our obligation to uphold the dignity of all people, and dedicate ourselves to protecting the most vulnerable among us.

Now, therefore, I, Joseph R. Biden Jr., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim June 2021 as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Pride Month. I call upon the people of the United States to recognize the achievements of the LGBTQ+ community, to celebrate the great diversity of the American people, and to wave their flags of pride high.

In his statement, Biden declared he ‘will not rest until full equality for LGBTQ+ Americans is finally achieved and codified into law’.

The president placed particular emphasis on his call to Congress to get the Equality Act passed, an act which he remarked would ensure civil rights protections for LGBTQ+ people and families across the US.

US President Joe Biden. (PA Images)PA Images

He also spoke of the need to recognise emerging challenges, such as the fact that many LGBTQ+ seniors ‘are isolated and need support and elder care,’ after having faced ‘discrimination and oppression throughout their lives’.

President Biden has shown notably strong support for the LGBTQ+ community throughout the first few months of his presidency.

On his first day in the White House, the current president signed an executive order that directed US federal agencies to offer protection to LGBTQ+ people under all federal legislation that prohibits sex-based discrimination.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues, and want to speak to someone in confidence contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 9am until 9pm Monday to Friday, and 10am until 6pm Saturday, Or email [email protected]

