President Biden Orders Justice Department To End Use Of Private Prisons

President Biden Orders Justice Dept. To End Use Of Private Prisons PA Images/Rainerzufall1234/Wikimedia

US President Joe Biden has signed an executive order instructing the Department of Justice to end its use of private prisons.

His latest batch of executive orders will curb the federal government’s use of private prisons, long said to contribute to America’s mass incarceration problem, as well as acknowledging its central role in implementing discriminatory housing policies.

Advert 10

Prior to signing the orders, Biden said the government had to ‘change its whole approach’ to racial inequalities, coming after one of his first orders set to provide economic support to ‘underserved communities’ and advance ‘racial equity’.

As reported by AP, the president said, ‘We must change now. I know it’s going to take time, but I know we can do it. And I firmly believe the nation is ready to change. But government has to change as well.’

The new order on prisons will see the Justice Department phase out its contracts with privately-operated criminal detention facilities. ‘This is a first step to stop corporations from profiting off of incarceration,’ Biden declared.

Advert 10

Prisoners in private institutions account for 9.2% of all federal inmates. However, as the pandemic took hold of the US, the federal Bureau of Prisons stopped renewing some contracts as many were released to home confinement due to the hazards of contracting coronavirus.

GEO Group, a private company responsible for running federal prisons, said Biden’s move ‘merely represents a political statement, which could carry serious negative unintended consequences, including the loss of hundreds of jobs and negative economic impact for the communities where our facilities are located, which are already struggling economically due to the COVID pandemic’.

David Fathi, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s National Prison Project, praised the order but pointed out the absence of action against privately-operated immigration detention centres. Biden earlier said he’d ‘make clear that the federal government should not use private facilities for any detention, including detention of undocumented immigrants’.

Advert 10

Fathi said, ‘The order signed today is an important first step toward acknowledging the harm that has been caused and taking actions to repair it, but President Biden has an obligation to do more, especially given his history and promises.’

Susan Rice, the president’s domestic policy adviser, also said it would stop private prisons ‘profiteering’ from inmates. As per The Independent, she explained, ‘President Biden is committed to reducing mass incarceration, while making our communities safer and that starts with ending the federal government’s reliance on private prisons.’