President Biden Pledges To Make Entire 645k Federal Vehicles Electric PA Images

US President Joe Biden has pledged to replace the entire US federal fleet with electric vehicles.

The move comes as Biden prepares to phrase out the federal government’s use of petrol-powered cars in favour of American-made electric cars, all part of his administration’s efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and carbon neutrality by 2035.

While discussing his latest ‘Buy American’ executive order, one of many at the beginning of his presidency, Biden announced his electric promise for the federal fleet.

During a recent press briefing, Biden said: ‘The federal government also owns an enormous fleet of vehicles, which we’re going to replace with clean electric vehicles made right here in America, by American workers.’

According to the latest fleet report, there are 645,000 federal vehicles, made up of 245,000 civilian vehicles, 173,000 military vehicles and 225,000 post office vehicles. In 2019, these vehicles travelled a total of 4.5 billion miles.

Biden is looking to create one million more jobs in the auto sector, hoping to ‘use all the levers of the federal government’ to ‘position America to be the global leader in the manufacture of electric vehicles and their input materials and parts’ He’s also pledged to add more than 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the US.

Tesla Electric PA Images

The General Services Agency also told TechCrunch: ‘GSA is committed to exploring opportunities to leverage the purchasing and leasing power of the federal government to address the climate crisis, including greening the federal fleet.’

It added: ‘GSA currently manages over 224,000 passenger vehicles in its fleet to support the Federal Government’s mission. By leveraging clean energy vehicle technologies, GSA will support the President’s climate goals, while working with the American automotive manufacturing industry to ensure that these next generation vehicles are built in America by American workers.’

Electric Cars PA Images

While Tesla immediately springs to mind as the predominant electric vehicle manufacturer, its prices and tendency to focus on more luxury vehicles doesn’t lend itself to rolling out federal electric cars, with Ford and GM looking more desirable. Both auto giants have promised to spend tens of billions on developing their electric cars.

In a statement as per CNBC, GM said it was ‘encouraged by President Biden’s commitment to supporting American manufacturing and looks forward to reviewing the details of the order’.

Biden also confirmed he supports the $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles – something Donald Trump tried to scrap in an earlier budget proposal and failed. He said he’d be open to looking at new incentives to try and encourage more people to make the switch from petrol to electric.

