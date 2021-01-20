President Biden Signs Executive Order Reversing Trump's 'Muslim Ban' White House/PA Images

US President Joe Biden has signed an executive order reversing Donald Trump’s ‘Muslim travel ban’.

After taking the oath of office at his inauguration, Biden didn’t take a moment to relax.

‘There’s no time to start like today. I’m going to start by keeping the promises I made to the American people,’ the 46th president said, as he prepared to sign a host of 15 executive orders and two agency actions to establish the beginning of his term and undo some of Trump’s most damaging work.

Immediately, Biden’s orders included a mask mandate on federal property, economic support to ‘underserved communities’ and rejoining the Paris Climate Accords.

One of Biden’s most significant moves so far is reversing Trump’s controversial ban on travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations entering the US, first enacted by executive order in 2017.

It faced a great amount of controversy and legal struggles, eventually reworked into a version which was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018.

The American Humanist Association tweeted: ‘The Muslim Ban is over! After four years of community-led advocacy, President Biden just rescinded the Muslim Ban. Millions of families will be reunited. This is an unprecedented victory for Muslims and allies!’

It added: ‘The American Humanist Association joins @MuslimAdvocates to demand Congress passes the NO BAN Act, so the Muslim Ban never happens again. #ByeBan’

Biden has also halted the construction of Trump’s beloved US-Mexico border wall, recommitted the US to the World Health Organisation as well as requesting an extension of the student loan payments pause. He’s also moved to ‘preserve and fortify protections for Dreamers’.

The president has also installed a coronavirus response coordinator to oversee the distribution of vaccines, in addition to extending the moratorium on evictions amid the current pandemic.

Biden earlier told press: ‘This is going to be the first of many engagements we’re going to have in here. I thought with the state of the nation today there’s no time to waste. Get to work immediately.’

He added: ‘Some of the executive actions that I’m going to be signing today are going to help change the course of the COVID crisis and combat climate change in ways we haven’t done so far… there’s a long way to go. These are just executive actions. But we’re going to need legislation for a lot of these we’re going to do.’