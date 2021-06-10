President Biden Tells Boris Johnson The One Thing They Have In Common In First-Ever Meeting

PA Images

President Joe Biden has told Prime Minister Boris Johnson the one thing they have in common during their first meeting together.

The PM and the US president spoke face-to-face for the very first time ahead of the G7 Summit in Cornwall, while Carrie Johnson met separately with First Lady Jill Biden.

Mrs Johnson, 33, and Mrs Biden, 70, reportedly took tea together before taking a tour of St. Michael’s Mount off the Cornish coast.

PA Images

After their meeting, President Biden joked, ‘I told the PM we have something in common, we both married way above our station.’

To this, Mr Johnson replied:

I’m not going to dissent from that one. I’m not going to disagree with the president there… Or indeed on anything else.

Prior to the meeting, President Biden promised that he would ‘affirm the special relationship’ between the two nations:

Today, I’ll be meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of the G7 Summit in Cornwall. I look forward to affirming the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom and discussing how we’ll tackle our shared challenges together in the years ahead.

PA Images

On May 29, Mr and Mrs Johnson tied the knot at Westminster Cathedral in a small Catholic ceremony. A total of 30 guests were in attendance, including their young son Wilfred.

The couple has reportedly also sent save-the-date cards to guests in anticipation of a bigger celebration to be held next July.