President Joe Biden’s Dog Major Is Officially The First Rescue Dog To Live In White House

Biden's Dog Major Is Officially The First rescue Dog To Live In White House Joe Biden/Instagram/Dr Jill Biden/Twitter

Joe Biden’s German Sheperd, Major, is the first rescue dog to ever live in the White House.

The newly inaugurated president’s other dog, Champ, will also be joining him. It marks a change after Donald Trump was the first president since 1845 to not bring any pets with him to his new residence.

Advert 10

Trump’s lack of having a pet was also targeted by Biden during his campaign in 2019. Taking aim at Trump on Twitter, Biden wrote: ‘Some Americans celebrate National Cat Day, some celebrate National Dog Day – President Trump celebrates neither. It says a lot.’

While Champ will be familiar with Washington, having lived there while Biden served as vice president under Barack Obama, Major only joined the Biden family in 2018.

Biden and his wife Jill first fostered Major after their daughter showed them a litter of puppies who needed to be homes. Sometime later, the couple adopted him from the Delaware Humane Association (DHA).

Advert 10

Over the weekend, the DHA held an ‘indoguration’ to mark Major’s move to his new home. The event, which took place via Zoom, was dubbed the ‘world’s largest virtual party for dogs’, in a bid to raise money for the shelter.

Patrick Carroll, executive director of the Delaware Humane Association, said Major’s change in fate ‘shows the real possibilities for what could happen for all the great dogs who need homes out there,’ as per The New York Times.

He told People that the rescue service will also use the money raised from the event to provide support for owners who are struggling to care for their pets during the coronavirus pandemic.

Advert 10

‘Our DHA Team is truly astounded by the love and support we have received, in honour of Major. Thank you to everyone who joined us for the Indoguration and for the generous outpouring of donations. They will enable DHA to start this new year in a strong position and will help so many animals and people. We are incredibly grateful,’ he said.