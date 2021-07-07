Diwens PROMO HAITI Tv./Titlyosim90 (CC-BY-4.0)

Jovenel Moïse, the president of Haiti, has been assassinated.

Moïse was killed in a nighttime raid on his private residence in Port-au-Prince, the government has said. ‘A group of unidentified individuals’ was responsible for the attack, some of whom spoke Spanish. They broke into his home at around 1am on Wednesday morning, July 7.

The 53-year-old was shot dead, while First Lady Martine Moïse was also injured in the attack, according to interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph. She is believed to be in hospital, although it’s currently unclear how severe her injuries are, and Joseph is now in charge of the Caribbean island.

As reported by the MailOnline, Joseph said Haiti remained under the control of police and armed forces, with ‘all measures’ being taken to ‘guarantee the continuity of the State and protect the Nation’.

The translated statement read, ‘At around one in the morning on the night of Tuesday July 6 to Wednesday July 7, 2021, a group of unidentified individuals – some of whom spoke Spanish – attacked the private residence of the President of the Republic and mortally wounded the Head of State. The First Lady was also wounded in the attack but is receiving care.’

‘Condemning this odious, inhumane and barbaric act, the Prime Minister Dr Claude Joseph, and the Haitian Police (CSPN) have called for calm. The security situation of the country is under the control of the police and the army,’ it added.

As per DW, a reporter for Le Nouvelliste and presenter on Radio Magik 9 Robenson Geffrard described the gang behind the attack as a ‘commando group’ with ‘foreign elements’, citing Joseph’s statement on the president’s death.

Moïse’s murder has come less than a day after appointing Ariel Henry as the country’s new prime minister. He sat as Haiti’s president since 2017, although his time in power was marred by political unrest and calls for his resignation, with many arguing he was ruling unconstitutionally beyond his term.

His death also comes amid a spike of ‘unprecedented gang violence’ in Haiti and growing political and economic turmoil.

Earlier this year, he claimed he was part of an earlier assassination plot that was prevented by local police. ‘There was an attempt on my life. I thank my head of security at the palace. The goal of these people was to make an attempt on my life. That plan was aborted,’ he said in a previous national address.