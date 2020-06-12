President Trump Supporters Can’t Sue Over COVID-19 If They Attend Upcoming Rally

PA

Tulsa, Oklahoma, will play host to US President Donald Trump’s massive campaign rally next week. However, there’s a caveat: if you catch coronavirus, it’s not his fault.

Across America, there’s been more than 2.07 million confirmed cases of the virus, with more than 116,000 deaths. Of course, now’s the time for Trump to ignite his re-election campaign with a huge rally.

The president has remained unnervingly coy regarding the current pandemic, often reacting harshly to reporters’ queries over the state of the country as it battles the outbreak. If you’re a fan looking to support Trump, just know you cannot sue if you catch COVID-19.

In a stunning example of hypocrisy, the disclaimer for the event notes that organisers are aware of the ‘inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present’. However, Trump’s chief campaign officer Michael Glassner said he was looking forward to ‘tremendous crowds’ when announcing the rally.

The registration page for the event provides the following disclaimer:

By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to Covid-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.

The rally is set to take place amid worldwide Black Lives Matter protests next Friday, June 19, in Tulsa – home to 1921’s race massacre, ‘the single worst incident of racial violence in American history’.

It’s important to bear in mind that Trump’s rallies, looking back prior to his election, are often rammed. Yet, there’s no guidance regarding social distancing or mandatory face masks on the event’s website.

These disclaimers could become more common in the fallout from coronavirus – however, they only offer base-level protections, according to Catherine Sharkey, a law professor at New York University School of Law.

Sharkey explained to CNN:

They only give limited protections, so they never would protect against, for example, gross negligence or recklessness. One could argue that holding a large public gathering that will draw people together in a context in which they’re not able to do social distancing or follow the directive of the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] etc. One could argue that is grossly negligent.

So far, the only assurance Trump supporters have received is from communications director Tim Murtaugh, who simply said: ‘There will be safety precautions.’ Further campaign rallies have been scheduled in other states still battling the virus.