President Trump’s Former Campaign Boss Paul Manafort Released From Prison Early

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, has been released from prison so he can serve the remainder of his sentence at home.

Manafort’s release comes after his attorneys submitted a request to the Federal Bureau of Prisons that he be allowed to serve his sentence at home, over fears he could become seriously ill as a result of the current health crisis.

The 71-year-old was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years behind bars for charges of conspiracy against the United States and conspiracy to obstruct justice, and had been serving his sentence at Federal Correction Institution Loretto in central Pennsylvania.

According to the Daily Beast, lawyer Kevin Dowing said his client falls into the most at-risk category, as he was hospitalised in December after suffering from severe gout.

He wrote:

Mr. Manafort is at a high risk of contracting COVID-19 at FCI Loretto due to his age and pre-existing health conditions, and it is imperative that Mr. Manafort be transferred to home confinement immediately in order to minimize the likelihood of Mr. Manafort contracting or spreading the potentially fatal disease.

At this stage, there’s said to be no known cases of coronavirus at the prison, however around 2,500 are said to have been released to home confinement after Attorney General Barr released a memo instruction the Bureau of Prisons to prioritise home confinement during the pandemic.

Downing argued that with the growing number of cases in Pennsylvania, it would only be a matter of time before the virus made its way into the prison.

Manafort was found guilty of charges relating to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, including tax evasion and violating federal lobbying laws after concealing millions of dollars he made from representing pro-Russian political figures in the Ukraine, and was sentenced in March 2019.

NBC reported that the disgraced campaign manager was released this morning, May 13, to head home, where he was met by his wife and another family member.

On Tuesday evening, May 12, a federal judge demanded that a Connecticut prison must speed up processing the release of at-risk inmates, warning that ‘foot-dragging’ from officials violated inmates’ right to not be forced to suffer cruel and unusual punishment.

Manafort is just one of several high-profile inmates who have been given early release. He is joined by Michael Avenatti, the attorney known for representing adult film star Stormy Daniels in her case against President Trump, and Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, who have also been sent to home confinement.