Prestigious Oxford College Set To Be Renamed After Budget ‘Bikini Airline’ Boss

by : Julia Banim on : 03 Nov 2021 09:43
Prestigious Oxford College Set To Be Renamed After Budget 'Bikini Airline' Boss

A prestigious Oxford college is set to be renamed after a wealthy ‘bikini airline’ tycoon.

Graduate institution Linacre College, which was founded in 1962, is currently named after mid-fifteenth century physician and humanist scholar Thomas Linacre, who counted Erasmus as among his illustrious pupils.

Being the first Englishmen to study Greek in Italy, Linacre is remembered for brining the lessons of the ‘New Learning’ movement to England.

However, the college is now set to change its name altogether after receiving a multi-million-pound donation from a Vietnamese billionaire.

Linacre College (Wikimedia Commons)Wikimedia Commons

Following the ‘landmark gift’ of £155 million from Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao’s SOVICO Group, the college will be renamed Thao College.

As per BBC News, Linacre College signed a memorandum of understanding with SOVICO Group in Edinburgh on Sunday, October 31.

It’s understood that the donation will cover the costs of a new graduate centre as well as graduate access scholarships. An additional ‘significant’ sum will also go towards the college’s general endowment fund, which will help support the daily running of the institution.

Thao is Vietnam’s very first self-made female billionaire, as reported by the Telegraph.

Born in Hanoi in 1970, Thao studied at Moscow’s Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, going on to launch VietJet Air in 2007. The low-cost airline has become known as the ‘bikini airline’ over the years due to its suggestive and scantily clad marketing campaigns.

