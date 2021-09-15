Prime Minister Becomes Key Suspect In President’s Assassination As Case Develops In Haiti

PA Images

The Prime Minister of Haiti has been named as a key suspect in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

Moïse, 53, was murdered during a night-time raid on his private residence in Port-au-Prince.

Advert 10

A ‘group of unidentified individuals’ broke into the property at around 1.00am on Wednesday morning, July 7, and shot Moïse dead. His wife, First Lady Martine Moïse, was seriously wounded during the assassination.

PA Images

Two weeks after Moïse’s death, Prime Minister Ariel Henry, 71, was appointed as Haiti’s principal leader, becoming the most powerful man in the country.

Now Port-au-Prince prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude has written a letter to Judge Garry Orelien, requesting that Henry be indicted over the assassination, writing, ‘There are enough compromising elements… to prosecute Henry and ask for his outright indictment’.

Advert 10

Claude has also requested that migration services stop Henry from trying to leave the country, as per Haitian publication Le Nouvelliste, ‘because of the gravity of the facts exposed’.

As per Sky News, the order was filed on the same day Claude asked Henry to meet with him to explain why a key suspect had rang him twice mere hours after the assassination.

PA Images

Phone records reportedly show that two calls were held between Henry and suspect Joseph Badio between 4.03am and 4.20am, lasting a total of seven minutes. Henry has previously defended Badio, telling local media sources that he couldn’t have carried out the killing as he didn’t have the means.

Advert 10

At the time of the calls, Henry had been at the Hotel Montana in Port-au-Prince, while geolocation data would suggest that Badio, who was sacked from his position in Haiti’s anti-corruption unit after allegedly breaking unspecified ethical rules, had been close to Moïse’s residence.

On Saturday, September 11, the Office of Citizen Protection demanded that the prime minister step down from his post, handing himself over to the justice system. However, Henry has maintained his innocence and denied the allegations via social media.

Taking to Twitter, Henry declared that ‘no distractions, no summonses or invitations, no manoeuvres, no threats, no rear-guard combat’ could distract him from his leadership duties.