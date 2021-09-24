Prime Minister Who Moaned About £161,000 Salary Refuses To Say If He’d Live On Universal Credit

Alamy

Boris Johnson, who has previously moaned about his £161,000 salary, has refused to say whether he could live on Universal Credit.

Despite much criticism, benefits are due to be cut by £20 a week, starting October 6.

Advert 10

Following the controversial cut, the new Universal Credit income will be reduced to £118 a week, and the prime minister has refused to answer if he himself would be able to survive on it.

Johnson’s current salary stands at £161,000 a year, however, his previous job as a weekly columnist for the Daily Telegraph saw him earn £275,000 on top of his salary as an MP.

Alamy

After the start of the pandemic, Universal Credit, which stands as the predominant benefit income, was increased by an extra £20 a week.

Advert 10

When asked if he could live off £118 a week, the PM commented, ‘I have every sympathy for people who are finding it tough, I really, really do – but we have to recognise that in order to maintain the Covid uplift you’ve got to find another five to six billion in tax,’ The Independent reports.

‘That has got to come out of some people’s pockets’, he added.

Following backlash from the decision to cut Universal Credit by £20, ministers are suggesting that those who claim the benefit can hold on to more of their part-time earnings.

Alamy

Advert 10

However, Johnson has maintained that he wants to see people come off benefits entirely and, instead, be in a full-time work position.

The PM added, ‘I would just point out that the best solution is to continue to invest in people’s skills, to make sure that they are getting the type of jobs that reward their hard work – and you’re starting to see that, you’re starting to see wages go up, and that’s what we want to see.’

Claimed by over 5.8 million people across the UK, the Conservative government are set to cut back this payment starting October 6.