Prime Suspect 'Kills Himself' After Epstein Judge's Son Shot Dead Rutgers University/danderl22/Instagram

A man believed to be the prime suspect in the Judge Salas shooting has been found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Advert

Roy Den Hollander, known for challenging what he believed to be infringements on so-called men’s rights, was found in Sullivan County, New York, on Monday, July 20.

Just a day earlier, a man reportedly posed as a FedEx delivery man while visiting the home of US District Judge Esther Salas in North Brunswick in New Jersey, before shooting her husband, defence lawyer Mark Anderl, and killing her son, Daniel Anderl.

Prime Suspect 'Kills Himself' After Epstein Judge's Son Shot Dead PA Images

The FBI has since publicly identified Den Hollander as the ‘primary subject’ in the callous attack.

Advert

Salas, who was in the basement at the time of the attack and escaped the incident unharmed, was just last week assigned to a case linked to Jeffery Epstein.

It’s believed her husband answered the door and was shot multiple times, after which her son came running to the door and was shot before the gunman fled.

Last night, July 20, the FBI announced it has identified Den Hollander as the primary subject in a tweet which read:

The FBI has identified Roy Den Hollander as the primary subject in the attack that occurred at the home of the Honorable Esther Salas. Den Hollander is now deceased.

The lawsuit assigned to Salas was brought by Deutsche Bank investors, who believe the bank made false and misleading statements regarding its anti-money laundering policies and failed to monitor ‘high risk’ customers including Epstein.

Den Hollander previously had a gender equality lawsuit heard by Judge Salas, which involved a young woman who wanted to register for the military draft. Online he described the judge as a ladder climber who traded on her Hispanic heritage to get ahead.

A package addressed to Salas was found with his body, according to officials.

Advert

Jeffrey Epstein suicide death prison PA

Salas, a judge of the US District Court for New Jersey in Newark, has been in her seat for nine years and is the first Latina to serve on the federal bench in the state.

Her husband, Mark Anderl, is a well-regarded criminal defence attorney, who is now said to be in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Their 20-year-old son, Daniel, was studying law to follow in his parents’ footsteps. He was the couple’s only child.