Prince Andrew Accuser Virginia Giuffre’s Secret Deal With Jeffrey Epstein To Become Public Today

A secret deal that took place between Virginia Roberts Giuffre – who has accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault – and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is set to be released today.

On August 14, Giuffre filed a lawsuit under the New York Child Victim’s Act claiming she had been made to meet with the prince by paedophile Epstein on three separate occasions when she was 17 years old.

Prince Andrew has denied all of the accusations, with his lawyers branding the claims as ‘baseless’. They have made several attempts to halt proceedings, including questioning which country Giuffre is a resident of and therefore her eligibility to file a lawsuit in the US, and arguing she was above the age of consent.

On December 29, US Judge Loretta Preska and Judge Kaplan called for an alleged 2009 settlement between Epstein and Giuffre – which the Duke of York’s lawyers believe will protect the prince against the lawsuit – to be made public, concluding there was no reason for it to remain secret.

The Duke’s legal team have argued the settlement covers ‘royalty’, and therefore dissolves his liability. However, Giuffre’s lawyers said the agreement applies ‘at most’ to people involved in underlying litigation in Florida and therefore does not make the prince exempt.

Last week, Maxwell was found guilty of five of the six charges against her, after four victims gave evidence against her in Manhattan Federal Court.

The convicted sex trafficker could reportedly start naming names since her conviction, with her ‘little black book’ in review by the FBI.

