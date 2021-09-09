Prince Andrew ‘Convinced’ Rape Claims Will ‘Blow Over’
Despite recently fleeing to Balmoral, Prince Andrew is reportedly ‘convinced’ the claims made against him by Virginia Roberts Giuffre will ‘blow over’ in less than a year.
On August 14, Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew under the New York Child Victims Act. She alleged that she was trafficked by Jeffery Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to meet with the Duke of York on three different occasions when she was only 17 years old.
Prince Andrew has denied all accusations and refused to cooperate with the US authorities in their investigations into Epstein and Maxwell.
The prince also recently fled to Balmoral due to the rising pressure around the allegations of sexual assault, however a source has reported that he is anticipating the scandal will ‘blow over’ in time for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year.
Claims made against the 61-year-old prince include sexual assault, ‘improper sexual violations’ and claims of ‘physical and emotional distress’, according to Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies.
Prince Andrew has denied all claims and gone to the Queen’s private estate in Scotland, reportedly in a bid to avoid assault papers being served.
A source close to the Duke of York told the Mirror Prince Andrew has a ‘burning desire’ to return to work and his royal duties ‘as soon as possible’.
They described him as having become ’emboldened in recent weeks’ despite having fled to Balmoral. ‘[He] remains utterly convinced he will not only be exonerated but will certainly forge a way back to public life,’ they said.
The source stated:
The plan, if you can call it a plan, is to say absolutely nothing in the face of these allegations.
Andrew claims he hasn’t read the news and hasn’t kept up with what is happening around him, which anyone can see is not only catastrophic for his reputation but very damaging for the wider royal family.
Whether he can keep it up remains to be seen but it’s not a good look by any stretch of the imagination.
They concluded by calling Prince Andrew’s attitude ‘bullish’ to think the allegations will ‘blow over’ that quickly.
The civil suit filed by Giuffre is due to be heard on September 13 in New York.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas
