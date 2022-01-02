unilad
Prince Andrew Could Lose Royal Titles If He Loses Sex Abuse Case

by : Simon Catling on : 02 Jan 2022 16:18
Prince Andrew may be asked to give up his title if he loses a lawsuit filed against him by a victim of convicted sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein, according to reports. 

Following the conviction of Epstein’s former girlfriend and socialite Ghislaine Maxwell for sex trafficking, the prince has come under renewed scrutiny for his relationship both with her and the disgraced late multi-millionaire.

Now, reports say royal courtiers are in discussions about what to do if he loses the civil suit launched by Virginia Giuffre in September 2021, which alleges that she was forced to have sex with the duke three times while she was being abused by Epstein.

The duke has always denied the allegations and insists that he has never met her, while his lawyers are confident that they convinced the judge to throw out the case.

Prince Andrew (Alamy)Alamy

However, according to The Sunday Times, the duke may be asked to ‘put his dukedom into abeyance’ if he does indeed lose.

The source also reported that Andrew would be asked to give up his remaining patronages to charities and additionally wouldn’t be able to go abroad due to the ‘risk of extradition’, which would result in ‘a form of internal exile’.

The Maxwell verdict will have no doubt rocked Andrew’s camp, with Lisa Bloom – a lawyer based in Los Angeles who represented eight of Epstein’s victims – claiming that it should be a warning to him.

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. (Alamy)Alamy

‘[Andrew] should be quaking in his boots because this shows that a jury is willing to come back with a guilty verdict even if the accusers are not perfect, as no human being is,’ she said, according to the Times.

However, a source for the duke’s legal team claimed they are not concerned about any potential effects the Maxwell trial may have on their client, because ‘they are two separate cases’.

Recently, Prince Andrew was asked to prove his inability to sweat, following the strange remark he made last year in response to a claim from Giuffre’s lawsuit that said he was sweating heavily when they met at a club.

