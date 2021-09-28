Prince Andrew Eyewitness Will Testify Night Club Interaction That Questions Pizza Express Claims

BBC/Alamy

A woman who claims to have spotted Prince Andrew at a nightclub on the very same evening he claims to have been at Pizza Express is set to testify against him in the US.

During a now-infamous 2019 interview with Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis, the 61-year-old prince was questioned about claims made by Jeffrey Epstein survivor Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Giuffre has alleged that, on March 10 2001, she and Prince Andrew danced together at London’s Tramps nightclub. They then allegedly went back to the home of Ghislaine Maxwell, where they had sex.

Alamy

Giuffre had been just 17 years old at the time of this alleged incident. Despite a widely shared photo showing Prince Andrew with his arm around Giuffre’s waist, the royal family member claims to have no ‘recollection of that photograph ever being taken’.

The photo appears to have been taken at Maxwell’s home, however, the Prince has stated that he doesn’t believe he has ever visited this particular residence.

When Maitlis pressed him about what he had been doing on the night in question, Prince Andrew said:

I was with the children and I’d taken Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking for a party at I suppose four or five in the afternoon. And then because the duchess [Sarah Ferguson] was away, we have a simple rule in the family that when one is away the other is there.

Alamy

However, eyewitness Shukri Walker has now decided to speak out about her alleged encounter with the Duke at Tramps nightclub, during which she says she saw him dancing with a younger woman.

As reported by the Mirror, Walker – who had been 28 years old at the time – said:

He [Andrew] looked like he was having a great time. And he was with this young girl who was close to my own age, perhaps even a bit younger than me. The young woman wasn’t smiling, it was the opposite of smiles. They were with the woman who [had] just been arrested, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Epstein. I will never forget the night because I was told this is a real Prince.

Walker went on to claim that Prince Andrew – who insists he cannot sweat due to his time in the Falklands – wiped the back of his hand across his face multiple times. Walker says she remembers the encounter after apologising to Andrew for standing on his foot while on the dancefloor.

As per the Mirror, Lawyer Lisa Bloom, who also represents several of Epstein’s survivors, confirmed that ‘Walker has already given her evidence to the FBI’, adding she has ‘been very consistent in what she has said’.

A source with knowledge of the civil case Guiffre has filed against the Prince told The Mirror, ‘With the civil case being launched in the United States she has let it be known that she is willing to testify and tell the truth.’

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas