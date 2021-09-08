Prince Andrew Flees To Queen’s Private Estate ‘To Avoid Multiple Attempts To Serve Sexual Assault Papers’

PA Images

Prince Andrew has reportedly fled to Balmoral amid increasing pressure over his sexual assault allegations.

Earlier in August, the Duke of York was the subject of a lawsuit accusing him of sexually abusing Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was 17 years old. Giuffre also says she was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted paedophile and financier, and was allegedly trafficked by Ghislaine Maxwell on three occasions.

Prince Andrew has previously denied the claims and has refused to cooperate with US authorities in their investigations.

He’s recently been pictured at the Queen’s private estate in Scotland, reportedly in a bid ‘to avoid multiple attempts to serve sexual assault papers at his Windsor mansion’, according to The Sun. Papers have yet to be served on the Duke, the report notes.

‘Andrew was going stir-crazy inside Royal Lodge for the past few weeks. He wasn’t going horse riding and couldn’t step outside because of attempts to serve him with the legal papers. He knows he is far safer up at Balmoral on the Queen’s estate,’ an insider told the publication.

‘Andrew is always described as the Queen’s favourite son but she is meant to be on holiday at Balmoral. With Andrew and everything that is happening with Charles and the investigation into cash for honours she must be wondering when she will get any peace and quiet.’

Giuffre’s civil suit is due to be heard in New York on September 13, claiming she was ‘forced to have sexual intercourse with Prince Andrew against her will’ and includes allegations of ‘rape in the first degree’.