Prince Andrew ‘Hosts Shooting Party’ Ahead Of Sexual Assault Hearing

Prince Andrew reportedly held a ‘shooting party’ ahead of a hearing regarding sexual assault allegations against him.

After ‘fleeing’ to Balmoral to avoid ‘multiple attempts’ at serving legal papers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s representatives said they managed to get the court documents to the Duke of York, meaning he was put on the clock to respond.

However, a pre-trial hearing is being held today, September 13, in New York concerning whether the papers were served properly. Meanwhile, Prince Andrew is said to have invited multiple guests, including the Crown Prince of Bahrain, to the Queen’s private estate in Scotland over the weekend.

Giuffre’s civil suit alleged she was ‘forced to have sexual intercourse with Prince Andrew against her will’. He has denied all accusations.

According to sources who spoke to The Sun, royal aides are ‘furious’ he left his home in Windsor amid the legal efforts against him. ‘This is so brazen it is unbelievable. Prince Andrew is carrying on like nothing has happened and as if he hasn’t got a care in the world,’ one told the publication.

‘It has been bad enough that he appears to have been seeking refuge at Balmoral, where the Queen is trying to have quiet time after a tough year, but to host a shooting party, with some dubious guests shows disrespect to the monarchy. And it is also tone-deaf as if he does not care about what is going on with the legal case,’ they added.

Another source said it ‘looks like he is running to mummy and that she is almost harbouring him. No one wants Andrew near Balmoral. It looks like he is hiding behind a woman who is approaching 100 years old.

‘He needs to pull his socks up and face his responsibilities. Going for flight instead of fight is making him look irresponsible and guilty, even if he isn’t.’

Giuffre’s lawyers said they delivered the papers to a Metropolitan Police officer on duty at the gates of his home in Windsor Great Park on August 27, and believe they followed the correct protocol. Judge Lewis Kaplan of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York will rule on whether they were properly served.