Prince Andrew Is Being Sued For Sexual Abuse

According to previously made statements, the lawsuit ‘would be based on her being lent out to Prince Andrew for sex by Jeffrey Epstein and [her] being under 18,’ Boies told the Mail on Sunday. ‘To use a common phrase here in the United States: time’s up.’

Boies suggested that claims made by Giuffre would include ‘improper sexual violations’ as well as ‘physical and emotional distress.’ PA Images

Giuffre also released a statement, outlining how the lawsuit is issued under the Child Victims Act and that she was allegedly sexually abused by Prince Andrew:

‘I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me. The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions. ‘I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to reclaim one’s life by speaking out and demanding justice. ‘I did not come to this decision lightly. As a mother and a wife, my family comes first – and I know that this action will subject me to further attacks by Prince Andrew and his surrogates – but I knew if I did not pursue this action, I would be letting them and victims everywhere down.’

Giuffre was granted a chance to file this lawsuit outside of the existing statute of limitation, as was awarded under the New York Child Victims Act. She has now filed the lawsuit a week before the deadline on August 14.