Prince Andrew Is 'Bewildered' That the FBI Wants To Question Him About Jeffrey Epstein PA Images

Prince Andrew is said to be ‘bewildered’ that the FBI wants to speak to him about Jeffrey Epstein.

Advert

Pressure for the Duke of York to speak to the Bureau as part of its ongoing inquiry into the disgraced late Epstein has been mounting in recent days following the arrest of his friend Ghislaine Maxwell on charges of sex trafficking and perjury.

Even though lawyers for Epstein’s victims say Maxwell is likely to turn on her former friends to save herself, officials are still angling to speak to Prince Andrew, who previously said he would co-operate with the inquiry.

Jeffrey Epstein's Former Girlfriend Arrested For Helping Him Sex Traffic And Abuse Young Girls PA Images

In a disastrous BBC interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Epstein, in which he claimed it was impossible for him to sweat, Prince Andrew said he would be ‘duty bound’ to provide a statement or testify if the legal advice was to do so.

Advert

Then, just last month, the Duke of York’s lawyers claimed he had offered to help with the investigation three times, leading US attorney Geoffrey Berman to state he had ‘sought to falsely portray himself’ as eager to co-operate with the inquiry into his former friend.

On Thursday, July 2, during a press briefing on Maxwell’s arrest, acting US attorney for the southern district of New York Audrey Strauss once more called for Prince Andrew to fulfil his promise to speak to US authorities.

prince andrew interview BBC

Strauss said, as per The Guardian:

I am not going to comment on anyone’s status in this investigation but I will say that we would welcome Prince Andrew coming in to talk with us, we would like to have the benefit of his statement. I have no further comment beyond what I just said, which is that our doors remain open, as we previously said, and we would welcome him coming in and giving us an opportunity to hear his statement.

However, a source close to the prince told The Guardian: ‘The Duke’s team is bewildered by the DOJ’s comments earlier today as we have twice reached out to them in the last month and have received no reply.’

Jeffrey Epstein PA Images

Strauss’s remarks came following the arrest of Maxwell in Bradford, New Hampshire, on Thursday morning, July 2, before the 58-year-old was sent to New York ahead of further proceedings.

Advert

An indictment charges Maxwell with six counts, including transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.

Five of the six charges against Maxwell carry sentences of five years each, while the sixth – a charge of transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity – is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Jeffrey Epstein's Former Girlfriend Arrested For Helping Him Sex Traffic And Abuse Young Girls PA Images

Maxwell is being held without bail after a judge believed she was likely to be a flight risk due to high profile friends and unlimited resources, after prosecutors revealed she had more than $20,000 in her bank account.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.