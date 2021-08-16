Prince Andrew May ‘Try And Claim Diplomatic Immunity’ Over Rape Claims
Prince Andrew may ‘try and claim diplomatic immunity’ over rape allegations made against him, following Virginia Giuffre’s civil lawsuit.
It has been reported that the Duke of York’s lawyers may try to claim diplomatic immunity in order to get the allegations of sexual abuse against the royal thrown out.
Giuffre has alleged that she was sex trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and forced to meet with Prince Andrew on three different occasions. She has accused the royal of sexually abusing her when she was just 17 years old.
Giuffre filed the sexual abuse lawsuit on August 9. However, the Duke of York has consistently denied ever having any sexual contact or relationship with Giuffre. A spokesperson for the Duke has also declined to comment on the lawsuit.
A lawyer who represents several of Epstein’s victims, Spencer Kuvin, has suggested that due to Prince Andrew being a trade envoy in 2001, his legal team may have a ‘strong case’.
Kuvin told the Mirror:
Ms Giuffre’s lawyers have huge barriers to overcome to get her lawsuit anywhere near a jury.
If the Duke engages in the case at all, his legal team will undoubtedly file a motion to dismiss the complaint on numerous different grounds.
For sure, they would argue diplomatic immunity. They would have a strong case.
Meanwhile, a friend of the Duke told The Sun the royal will ‘respond if required to by law’ but it is not the 61-year-old’s fault that the ‘legal process could go on for years’. The friend also said the prince has been advised to ‘keep calm and carry on’.
Prince Andrew is currently with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson at Balmoral. He has remained silent against the allegations and is reportedly ‘cheerful and relaxed’ in regard to the lawsuit.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, contact the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000, 8am–10pm Monday to Friday, 9am–6pm weekends. If you are a child seeking advice and support, call Childline for free on 0800 1111.
