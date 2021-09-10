Prince Andrew Officially Served Paperwork In Sexual Assault Case And Now Must Respond

The prince initially stated that he would cooperate with authorities who are investigating the sex trafficking cases, but has reportedly ‘stonewalled’ the investigators’ attempts to contact him for the past few years.

According to Sky, it is not clear if the prince has received the papers in person. An agent for Giuffre and her lawyers said the court process was left with the police officer at the main gate ‘and that this matter would then be forwarded on to the legal team’.

Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, told The Telegraph about the process and why the royal will receive papers in person: