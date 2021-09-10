Prince Andrew Officially Served Paperwork In Sexual Assault Case And Now Must Respond
Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s lawyer has revealed that they have found a way to serve Prince Andrew’s court papers in person.
According to a representative for Giuffre, Prince Andrew has officially been served court papers relating to the sexual assault lawsuit. This means that the prince will now have 21 days to reply to the sexual assault allegations. If he fails to respond to the allegations he could face legal action.
Prince Andrew became a controversial figure when he was accused of sexually assaulting 17-year-old Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein. Now, Giuffre is suing the prince for alleged sexual abuse.
According to the representative for Giuffre and her lawyer, the lawsuit has been updated to state tat police officers who are looking after Andrew’s home in Windsor, received an affidavit of service on 27 August at 9.30am. This means that the prince must respond to the affidavit in 21 days.
Claims made against the 61-year-old prince include sexual assault, ‘improper sexual violations’ and claims of ‘physical and emotional distress’, according to Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies.
The prince initially stated that he would cooperate with authorities who are investigating the sex trafficking cases, but has reportedly ‘stonewalled’ the investigators’ attempts to contact him for the past few years.
According to Sky, it is not clear if the prince has received the papers in person. An agent for Giuffre and her lawyers said the court process was left with the police officer at the main gate ‘and that this matter would then be forwarded on to the legal team’.
Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, told The Telegraph about the process and why the royal will receive papers in person:
We present him with a copy of the complaint in a formal way. Because he is a foreign citizen, we have to do this under the Hague Convention.
Giuffre filed the lawsuit in the US and the civil suit is due to be heard on September 13 in New York. An initial telephone conference for the trial will be conducted with Manhattan federal court judge Lewis Kaplan.
It is not clear whether Prince Andrew or Ms Giuffre are required to join the call personally.
