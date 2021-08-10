Prince Andrew Refuses To Comment On Sex Abuse Lawsuit

PA Images

Prince Andrew has refused to comment on a civil lawsuit alleging he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre is suing the Duke of York, claiming the royal sexually abused her when she was just 17-years-old.

The 61-year-old has consistently denied ever having any sexual contact or relationship with Giuffre.

The alleged victim has said that sex offender Jeffrey Epstein ordered her to have sex with Prince Andrew three times when she was a victim of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

Giuffre has alleged she ‘feared death or physical injury to herself or another and other repercussions’ if she did not carry out the sexual activity which Epstein ‘ordered’.

In the 15-page court document, Giuffre alleges she was abused by Prince Andrew at Epstein’s New York mansion and other private residences in the US Virgin Islands and Ghislaine Maxwell’s home in London. She has also made allegations against Maxwell, who is an associate of both men and former girlfriend of Epstein. Maxwell denies any wrongdoing, but is in custody awaiting trial for the sex trafficking charges.

Giuffre filed her suit for sexual abuse under the Child Victims Act yesterday, August 9, saying it was ‘past the time for him to be held to account’.

The document reads:

In this country no person, whether president or prince, is above the law, and no person, no matter how powerless or vulnerable, can be deprived of the law’s protection. Twenty years ago Prince Andrew’s wealth, power, position, and connections enabled him to abuse a frightened, vulnerable child with no one there to protect her.

According to the court documents, Giuffre is seeking unspecified damages for her claims against the Duke of York.

Prince Andrew is the only defendant in the court documents, however, Epstein and Maxwell are mentioned throughout.

Giuffre alleges that the Duke of York engaged in sexual activity with her without her consent. She also claims that he knew her age and committed the acts while ‘knowing that she was a sex-trafficking victim’.

Giuffre says Prince Andrew’s alleged actions have continued to ’cause her significant emotional and psychological distress and harm’.

Epstein was found dead in his cell in August 2019, having taken his own life after being held on trafficking charges. Maxwell faces trial in November for sex trafficking charges in Manhattan federal court, to which she has pleaded not guilty.

Prince Andrew has refused to comment on the lawsuit over the alleged sexual abuse. His last comment being from an interview in 2019 with the BBC, where he strenuously denied the allegations made against him, saying he had ‘no recollection’ of ever meeting Giuffre.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.