Prince Andrew Reportedly Flew With Alleged ‘Sex Slave’ Who Was ‘Frozen With Fear’, Court Hears

Alamy

Prince Andrew reportedly flew with Ghislaine Maxwell’s youngest alleged victim on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane who was ‘frozen with fear’, the court heard.

Maxwell is currently on trial for sex trafficking charges in the US, accused of aiding her former partner Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender and paedophile who was found dead in his cell in 2019 after also being arrested on federal charges for sex trafficking of minors.

Advert 10

Yesterday, December 1, the first accuser took the stand to give testimony against the socialite. She said she was just 14 at the time of the abuse, alleging she was summoned to an orgy with Epstein and Maxwell. ‘I was terrified and I felt gross. I felt ashamed,’ she said.

Alamy

Giving evidence under the pseudonym ‘Jane’, she said she ‘does not believe I have come up with a memory’ of being abused by Epstein and Maxwell, ITV News reports.

She also recounted meeting Donald Trump and Prince Andrew. ‘Mr Epstein introduced you to Donald Trump, correct?’ defence lawyer Laura Menninger asked, to which she replied, ‘Yes.’

Advert 10

‘He took you to Mar-a-Lago when you were 14, you claim?’ the attorney continued. ‘Yes,’ Jane replied. ‘He took you in a dark green car and you met Donald Trump there, correct?’ Menninger asked. ‘Correct,’ Jane said. ‘You remember Prince Andrew being on a flight with you?’ Menninger asked. ‘Yes,’ Jane replied.

Alamy

The Duke of York is one of several high-profile figures who flew on Epstein’s private plane, known as the Lolita Express, alongside Trump, George Mitchell, Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker, John Glenn, Itzhak Perlman and Bill Clinton, pilot Larry Visoski told the court.

Jane has not accused Trump or Prince Andrew of any misconduct. Visoki also recalled flying Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleges she was sexually assaulted by the Duke of York when she was 17 years old. He has repeatedly denied the accusations.

Advert 10

Alamy

‘Yes. A shorter woman with dirty blonde hair. She didn’t look young. I mean, whatever you decipher is the definition of young. But she was a woman in my category,’ the pilot said.

Maxwell could face 35 years in prison for six charges: conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts; enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts; conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; sex trafficking conspiracy; and sex trafficking of a minor.

She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Advert 10