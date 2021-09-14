Prince Andrew Reportedly ‘Keen To Remarry’ Sarah Ferguson

PA Images

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson could sensationally remarry amid ongoing sexual assault allegations against the duke, a source has claimed.

In the same week that the first hearing was held in the civil suit filed against Prince Andrew by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Vanity Fair has reported that he is ‘keen to remarry’ if he is not held liable in the lawsuit.

A source told the magazine, ‘Sarah and Andrew have been closer than ever in the past year.

‘They still love and care for each other a great deal and have been living together during the pandemic. It has rekindled something and I can see a second wedding happening if it all goes Andrew’s way.’

The Duke and Duchess of York, who were married in 1986 but divorced in 1996, have remained close over the past 25 years, with Ferguson having continued to live in the same residence as Prince Andrew for much of that time.

Since allegations made by Giuffre accusing Prince Andrew of sexual assault re-emerged in 2019, Ferguson has stood by her former husband, describing him as a ‘thoroughly good man.’

In comments made to a Polish newspaper and reported in The Times last week, she said of her support for Prince Andrew, ‘I kept my commitment, no matter what. People said: you got divorced. They don’t know how I feel. Divorce is one thing, but my heart is my oath, my obligation.’

However, Vanity Fair reports that any official reunion would not be able to take place unless Prince Andrew is cleared of the allegations made against him by Giuffre in the lawsuit.

‘It could very well happen, but right now the priority is Sarah supporting Andrew at a very difficult time,’ another source told the magazine, adding that Prince Andrew is attempting to keep a ‘low profile.’

The speculation comes a day after Prince Andrew’s lawyer claimed the suit against him was ‘unviable,’ and that it breached a private settlement reached between Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein in 2009.