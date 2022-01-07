Prince Andrew Reportedly Selling Swiss Ski Chalet Because Queen Won’t Pay Legal Fees

Alamy

Prince Andrew is reportedly trying to sell his chalet in Switzerland to pay for his legal fees in the sexual assault case launched by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Giuffre has claimed that she was sex trafficked by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to meet with the Duke of York on three separate occasions to have sex when she was only 17 years of age. The alleged abuse is said to have taken place in London, New York and the Virgin Islands.

Prince Andrew has strenuously denied the claims, and his lawyers have persevered with attempting to have the case thrown out.

While the Queen has previously stood by her son, even planning to award him with a Platinum Jubilee medal despite the scandal, it is now reported that the Duke of York will be required to pay his own legal bills without his mother’s assistance. He is allegedly now trying to sell his Verbier chalet, Chalet Helora, for £17 million in a bid to do so.

Today, January 7, the Duke of York could find out if he will face a full civil trial as a result of the lawsuit, which Giuffre filed under the New York Child Victims Act, the Mirror reports.

If Prince Andrew loses the case, Giuffre could be awarded as much as £3 million as part of a settlement.

A settlement could also take place out of court if the Duke of York makes an 11th hour offer, however according to those close to the case no such agreement has yet been discussed.

‘No discussions have been had regarding a financial settlement. This is a US civil litigation, and given that the vast majority of US civil litigation is settled out of court, it would always remain an option on the table,’ a source said.

The possibility of the Queen settling the Duke of York’s legal bills allegedly made her other son, Prince Charles, and grandson, Prince William, ‘absolutely furious’.

‘They are both of the opinion that Andrew can sort out his own mess,’ a source claimed.

They added:

It is crunch time for Andrew on several fronts. He is meeting all the costs himself so he needs to raise cash fast to pay bills that are increasing by the day. If there was the potential to settle, well, that is an option, but it is in no doubt that the Queen would not assist him in doing so.

The seven-bedroom ski chalet is currently joint owned by Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. The pair agreed to sell it last September, however the deal has not yet gone through. Prince Andrew is said to ‘urgently’ want to get rid of the property.

The latest update in the case was the publication of a historic deal between Giuffre and Epstein. The documents revealed that Giuffre was previously paid half-a-million dollars by the sex offender to halt all legal claims against him.

The Duke of York’s lawyers are trying to use this agreement to throw out the case.