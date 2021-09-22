Prince Andrew Sex Abuse Papers Finally Accepted By Lawyers

BBC/Alamy

Prince Andrew has finally accepted legal papers concerning sexual assault claims made by Jeffrey Epstein survivor Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Giuffre is attempting to sue the prince, alleging that she had been forced to have sex with him on three separate occasions while she was still just 17 years old.

In a lawsuit filed in a New York Court, Giuffre has alleged she was ‘forced to have sexual intercourse with Prince Andrew against her will’, with her allegations including ‘rape in the first degree’. Prince Andrew, 61, has continually denied Giuffre’s claims against him.

The legal papers were sent to the Duke of York’s US lawyer, Andrew Brettler, in LA on Monday, September 20, by FedEx and email. Going forward, Prince Andrew now has 21 days to respond to allegations made by Giuffre of rape, sexual assault and sexual battery.

As reported by the MailOnline, sources have said that Prince Andrew has now accepted ‘the inevitable’ but intends to ‘come out fighting’.

The source went on to state that Prince Andrew’s team intend to use the civil court claim to repudiate the accusations filed against him ‘point by point, claim by claim’ with the hope of clearing his name, with the Duke reportedly retaining ‘every confidence in his legal team and their strategy’.

Last week, US judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that emailing court papers to Brettler, rather than serving them directly to Prince Andrew, would be considered acceptable.

This ruling came after his legal team argued that legal papers had not been properly served in the UK, as they had been left outside with a police officer at the gate of his Windsor residence.

A second preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place in Manhattan on October 13.

