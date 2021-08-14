Prince Andrew ‘Will Be Served Sex Assault Court Papers In Person’

PA

Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s lawyer has stated that they want to serve Prince Andrew’s court papers in person.

Prince Andrew became a controversial figure when he faced accusations of sexually assaulting 17-year-old Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein. Now, Giuffre is suing the prince for alleged sexual abuse.

The prince initially vowed to cooperate with international authorities investigating the sex trafficking cases, but has reportedly ‘stonewalled’ investigators’ attempts to contact him for the past few years. Giuffre’s lawyer has now said the Duke of York will be given legal papers in Britain in a ‘difficult’ feat that could take weeks.

PA Images

The papers need to be given to Prince Andrew before the start of the 21 days in which he will have to reply. After this, the court case will begin on September 13. An initial telephone conference for the trial will be done conducted with Manhattan federal court judge Lewis Kaplan. It is not clear whether Prince Andrew or Ms Giuffre are required to join the call personally.

Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, told The Telegraph about the process and why the royal will receive papers in person:

We present him with a copy of the complaint in a formal way. Because he is a foreign citizen, we have to do this under the Hague Convention.

The fact that the Duke of York has refused to address the claims with authorities poses questions about how this case will be settled.

BBC

Nonetheless, the accusations have had serious repercussions, and an inside source told The Times:

He has long ago concluded that it is probably an unsolvable problem. This will probably further strengthen in the prince’s mind that a way back for the duke is demonstrably not possible, because the spectre of this [accusation] raises its head with hideous regularity.

Prince Andrew has consistently denied the accusations made against him.