Prince Andrew’s Attempt To Block Virginia Giuffre Lawsuit Rejected By Judge

Alamy

Federal judge Judge Lewis A Kaplan has rejected Prince Andrew’s bid to block Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him.

On Saturday, January 1, judge Kaplan told the prince’s lawyers in a written order that they must turn over documents on the schedule that has been set in the lawsuit brought by Guiffre.

Advert 10

Guiffre claims she was abused by Prince Andrew on multiple occasions in 2001, while she was being sexually assaulted by Jeffrey Epstein. Prince Andrew has denied the allegations, while his attorney has called the lawsuit ‘baseless’.

Alamy

The written order was filed just days before the expected release of details pertaining to a 2009 settlement between Epstein and Giuffre, Sky News reports.

Lawyers for the prince have claimed the agreement protects him against the claims brought by Giuffre. However, judges Kaplan and Loretta Preska ordered the documents to be made available to the public on or around January 3, 2022.

Advert 10

Kaplan also dismissed the prince’s lawyer Andrew Brettler’s argument that the case should be dismissed on grounds of jurisdiction, as Giuffre, a US citizen, no longer lives in the US.

PA Images

The lawyers argued that Giuffre has been living in Australia for all but two of the past 19 years and has an Australian driving licence.

In a statement Giuffre’s attorney, Sigrid McCawley, said the request was ‘just another in a series of tired attempts by Prince Andrew to duck and dodge the legal merits of the case Virginia Giuffre has brought against him. All parties in litigation are subject to discovery and Prince Andrew is no exception.’

Advert 10

Judge Kaplan said the prince’s legal team are yet to formally raise the defence, and expressed no opinion on the merits of the claim.

The case is currently on-going, and oral arguments regarding Prince Andrew’s request to dismiss the case are scheduled to be heard tomorrow morning, January 3, via a video teleconference.