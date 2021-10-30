Prince Andrew’s Lawyers Ask US Judge To Throw Out Sexual Abuse Claims

Alamy

Prince Andrew’s legal team have asked a US judge to throw out sexual assault claims against him.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre alleges she was ‘forced to have sexual intercourse’ with the Duke of York ‘against her will’ when she was 17 years old, in addition to being a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted paedophile and financier. She also claims she was trafficked by Ghislaine Maxwell on three occasions.

There’s now a deadline in place for depositions to be completed for Giuffre’s civil lawsuit, which alleges she was abused by Prince Andrew multiple times in 2001. However, his lawyers have requested for the case to be dismissed.

Alamy

Andrew Brettler, the duke’s attorney, recently filed papers with Manhattan’s federal court reinforcing Prince Andrew’s denial of the allegations and asking the New York judge to throw out the ‘baseless’ suit.

‘Without diminishing the harm suffered as a result of Epstein’s alleged misconduct, Prince Andrew never sexually abused or assaulted Giuffre. He unequivocally denies Giuffre’s false allegations against him,’ the lawyer said, as per The Independent.

‘Accusing a member of the world’s best-known royal family of serious misconduct has helped Giuffre create a media frenzy online and in the traditional press. It is unfortunate, but undeniable, that sensationalism and innuendo have prevailed over the truth.

Alamy

‘Giuffre has initiated this baseless lawsuit against Prince Andrew to achieve another payday at his expense and at the expense of those closest to him. Epstein’s abuse of Giuffre does not justify her public campaign against Prince Andrew.’

Brettler also believes the suit against Prince Andrew can’t proceed due to a 2009 settlement between Giuffre and Epstein, arguing it ‘releases him and others from any purported liability’.

