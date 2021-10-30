unilad
Advert

Prince Andrew’s Lawyers Ask US Judge To Throw Out Sexual Abuse Claims

by : Cameron Frew on : 30 Oct 2021 09:52
Prince Andrew’s Lawyers Ask US Judge To Throw Out Sexual Abuse ClaimsAlamy

Prince Andrew’s legal team have asked a US judge to throw out sexual assault claims against him.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre alleges she was ‘forced to have sexual intercourse’ with the Duke of York ‘against her will’ when she was 17 years old, in addition to being a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted paedophile and financier. She also claims she was trafficked by Ghislaine Maxwell on three occasions.

Advert

There’s now a deadline in place for depositions to be completed for Giuffre’s civil lawsuit, which alleges she was abused by Prince Andrew multiple times in 2001. However, his lawyers have requested for the case to be dismissed.

Prince Andrew (Alamy)Alamy

Andrew Brettler, the duke’s attorney, recently filed papers with Manhattan’s federal court reinforcing Prince Andrew’s denial of the allegations and asking the New York judge to throw out the ‘baseless’ suit.

‘Without diminishing the harm suffered as a result of Epstein’s alleged misconduct, Prince Andrew never sexually abused or assaulted Giuffre. He unequivocally denies Giuffre’s false allegations against him,’ the lawyer said, as per The Independent.

Advert

‘Accusing a member of the world’s best-known royal family of serious misconduct has helped Giuffre create a media frenzy online and in the traditional press. It is unfortunate, but undeniable, that sensationalism and innuendo have prevailed over the truth.

Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts (Alamy)Alamy

‘Giuffre has initiated this baseless lawsuit against Prince Andrew to achieve another payday at his expense and at the expense of those closest to him. Epstein’s abuse of Giuffre does not justify her public campaign against Prince Andrew.’

Brettler also believes the suit against Prince Andrew can’t proceed due to a 2009 settlement between Giuffre and Epstein, arguing it ‘releases him and others from any purported liability’.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Madonna Under Fire For Recreating Marilyn Monroe’s Death Bed Scene In Shocking Photo Shoot
Music

Madonna Under Fire For Recreating Marilyn Monroe’s Death Bed Scene In Shocking Photo Shoot

Police Issue Warning Over Halloween Sweets Laced With Cannabis
News

Police Issue Warning Over Halloween Sweets Laced With Cannabis

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Accuses Prison Guards Of ‘Physically Abusing’ Her
News

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Accuses Prison Guards Of ‘Physically Abusing’ Her

McDonald’s Customers Furious After Beloved Burger Is Removed From Menu
Food

McDonald’s Customers Furious After Beloved Burger Is Removed From Menu

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: News, no-article-matching, Prince Andrew, US, Virginia Roberts Giuffre

Credits

The Independent

  1. The Independent

    Prince Andrew’s lawyers ask US judge to throw out Virginia Giuffre sexual abuse lawsuit

 