Prince Andrew’s Legal Team Accused Of ‘Stonewalling’

A lawyer representing Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre has said they are taking legal action against the royal after his team ‘stonewalled’ efforts to engage with him for ‘the last five years’.

Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew on Monday, August 9, under the New York Child Victims Act, alleging that she was forced to engage in sexual activities with the prince by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001 when she was just 17.

Accusations against Prince Andrew first emerged in 2015, but gained increased public attention in 2019 following Epstein’s death while awaiting trial for child sex trafficking charges. The royal has categorically denied the allegations, however he and his legal team have caused anger among Epstein’s victims and US prosecutors for refusing to co-operate with investigations.

Speaking to Sky News following the filing, Giuffre’s attorney David Boies claimed that they had attempted to start an out-of-court dialogue with Prince Andrew’s team on multiple occasions, but had been ‘totally stonewalled’.

‘Every such effort has been rebuffed,’ Boies said. ‘They have totally stonewalled us just like they’ve stonewalled the criminal prosecutors in the United States.’

‘As a result, we’ve not been able to have a dialogue with him. They have been totally uncooperative, not only with us, but with all of the lawyers representing victims of Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking,’ he added.

Prince Andrew’s team has denied being uncooperative, saying last year that the prince offered himself as a witness on three separate occasions. In a 2019 BBC interview, the prince said he has ‘no recollection’ of ever meeting Giuffre, and suggested that a photo of the two together may have been doctored.

Now, Boies says that the lawsuit will force Prince Andrew to either cooperate with the court or risk being found guilty in absentia.

‘He can ignore me and ignore my client. He can ignore other victims and their lawyers, but he can’t ignore the court.’

‘The court process now is going to compel him. If he were to try to ignore the court the way he’s ignored us, there would be a default judgment entered against them,’ Boies said.