Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Lose All Honorary Titles
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, best known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have informed the Queen that they will not be returning as working members of Royal Family.
A statement from the palace has said that, while The Royal Family has been ‘saddened by their decision’, the couple will ‘remain much loved members of the family’.
Honorary military appointments and royal patronages previously held by Harry and Meghan – for example Harry’s affiliation with the Royal Marines – will now be returned to Queen Elizabeth II and ‘redistributed among working members of The Royal Family’.
The full statement reads as follows:
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family.
Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.
The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.
While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.
As per LBC, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan has given the following statement:
As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role.
We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.
Various associations will now revert to the Queen, including: The Royal Marines; RAF Honington; Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving; The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust; The Rugby Football Union; The Rugby Football League; The Royal National Theatre; and The Association of Commonwealth Universities.
Last year, Harry and Meghan made the decision to step away as working members of The Royal Family, on agreeing to a 12-month review of their roles. They have since moved to Santa Barbara, California, and are now expecting their second child.
Harry and Meghan have recently announced that they will be giving an interview to Oprah Winfrey in a TV special due to be broadcast next month.
