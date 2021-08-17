unilad
Advert

Prince Harry Encourages Veterans To ‘Offer Support For One Another’ Amid Taliban Takeover

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 17 Aug 2021 10:48
Prince Harry Encourages Veterans To 'Offer Support For One Another' Amid Taliban TakeoverPA Images

Prince Harry, who served 10 years in the army, has encouraged veterans to ‘offer support for one another’ amid the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. 

During his decade in the army, the Duke of Sussex took part in two frontline tours to Afghanistan.

Advert

Prince Harry is also a patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, which uses sports competitions to help aid veterans’ recovery.

Prince Harry (PA Images)PA Images

On Sunday, August 15, the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan‘s last major city, taking over its capital with chaos ensuing. Kabul has since seen hundreds of people flock to its airport in an attempt to flee the country.

It has been reported that at least seven people had lost their lives as a result of the chaos at the airport, with videos also circulating showing people desperately clinging onto planes in the hopes of escaping the city.

Advert

The Invictus Games Foundation’s chair, Lord Allen of Kensington CBE and chief executive Dominic Reid OBE, released a statement along with Harry following the news.

The statement read: 

What’s happening in Afghanistan resonates across the international Invictus community.

Many of the participating nations and competitors in the Invictus Games family are bound by a shared experience of serving in Afghanistan over the past two decades, and for several years, we have competed alongside Invictus Games Team Afghanistan.

Advert

The statement concluded by encouraging those within the Foundation’s network and ‘the wider military community’, to ‘reach out to each other and offer support for one another’.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Invictus Games have been postponed now for two years in a row. However, the next competition is scheduled in The Hague, in the Netherlands and is due to take place next year.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Jeff Bezos And Richard Branson Overlooked Spaceflight Safety Concern, Experts Say
Technology

Jeff Bezos And Richard Branson Overlooked Spaceflight Safety Concern, Experts Say

Britney Spears Says She Was ‘Happier’ When She Was ‘Heavier’
Celebrity

Britney Spears Says She Was ‘Happier’ When She Was ‘Heavier’

There’s A Simple Reason Some Monkeys Have Really Blue Balls
Animals

There’s A Simple Reason Some Monkeys Have Really Blue Balls

Man Spends Most Of $13 Million Embezzled On Adult Website
News

Man Spends Most Of $13 Million Embezzled On Adult Website

Topics: News, Afghanistan, no-article-matching, Prince Harry

Credits

Sky News

  1. Sky News

    Afghanistan: Prince Harry encourages military veterans to support each other amid Taliban resurgence

 