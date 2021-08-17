Prince Harry Encourages Veterans To ‘Offer Support For One Another’ Amid Taliban Takeover

PA Images

Prince Harry, who served 10 years in the army, has encouraged veterans to ‘offer support for one another’ amid the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

During his decade in the army, the Duke of Sussex took part in two frontline tours to Afghanistan.

Prince Harry is also a patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, which uses sports competitions to help aid veterans’ recovery.

On Sunday, August 15, the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan‘s last major city, taking over its capital with chaos ensuing. Kabul has since seen hundreds of people flock to its airport in an attempt to flee the country.

It has been reported that at least seven people had lost their lives as a result of the chaos at the airport, with videos also circulating showing people desperately clinging onto planes in the hopes of escaping the city.

The Invictus Games Foundation’s chair, Lord Allen of Kensington CBE and chief executive Dominic Reid OBE, released a statement along with Harry following the news.

The statement read:

What’s happening in Afghanistan resonates across the international Invictus community. Many of the participating nations and competitors in the Invictus Games family are bound by a shared experience of serving in Afghanistan over the past two decades, and for several years, we have competed alongside Invictus Games Team Afghanistan.

The statement concluded by encouraging those within the Foundation’s network and ‘the wider military community’, to ‘reach out to each other and offer support for one another’.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Invictus Games have been postponed now for two years in a row. However, the next competition is scheduled in The Hague, in the Netherlands and is due to take place next year.