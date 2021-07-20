Prince Harry Lands $20m Book Deal To Publish Memoir Detailing His Upbringing

PA Images

Prince Harry will receive ‘at least $20 million’ in the publishing deal for his memoirs, set to detail the ‘highs and lows’ of his upbringing.

The deal comes months after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell interview with Oprah, in which Meghan Markle opened up about her mental health issues and how their son Archie had been treated differently, whether it’s asking about the colour of his skin or denying him his title by birthright, among other revelations.

Prince Harry, who stepped back from royal duties alongside Meghan last year, is believed to have been writing his memoir for months, allegedly working with notable ghostwriter JR Moehringer.

Prince Harry said he plans to donate all the proceeds to charity – however, it’s currently unclear whether he’ll keep the alleged $20 million advance from Penguin Random House, the same publisher behind Barack and Michelle Obama’s $65 million deal. Moehringer is also said to be receiving a $1 million advance, Page Six reports.

Announcing the memoir, he explained he was writing it ‘not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.’

‘I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first-hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful,’ he said, as per The Guardian.

Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House, said: ‘All of us at Penguin Random House are thrilled to publish Prince Harry’s literary memoir and have him join the world-renowned leaders, icons, and change-makers we have been privileged to publish over the years.’

‘Prince Harry has harnessed his extraordinary life experience as a prince, a soldier, and a knowledgeable advocate for social issues, establishing himself as a global leader recognised for his courage and openness. It is for that reason we’re excited to publish his honest and moving story,’ he added.

The memoir will cover ‘his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father,’ the publishers said. His memoirs will be published in late 2022.