Prince Harry Reveals He Turned To Alcohol And Drugs Following Diana’s Death
Prince Harry has spoken about his relationship with drugs and alcohol in the wake of his mother’s death.
When Princess Diana died, her son Harry was 12 years old. The traumatic incident and subsequent media coverage have stuck with the Prince, and he has now discussed the impact it had on him.
Speaking over the course of three episodes as part of Apple TV’s The Me You Can’t See with Oprah, Harry detailed his memories and interaction with family members after his mother’s death.
The Prince began by discussing the public funeral of his mother and noted how surreal the situation was. He said, ‘It was like I was outside of my body and just walking along doing what was expected of me.’ Harry added that he was not allowed to express the emotion he felt at his mother’s passing, and went on to detail how his family dealt with the loss.
Harry stated:
My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, ‘Well it was like that for me so it’s going to be like that for you.’
That doesn’t make sense. Just because you suffered doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer, in fact quite the opposite – if you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences you had, that you can make it right for your kids.
On the back of this, Harry mentioned how difficult it was to be seen in public during his twenties and early thirties. The Prince described putting on a ‘game face’ for the public and being in a ‘fight or flight mode’. During these years, the Prince claims he began to consider taking drugs and drinking.
The Prince noted:
I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling.
Unsurprisingly, the conversation also touched on his relationship with Meghan Markle, and the decision to leave royal duties behind.
While the situation has been highly publicised, the Prince offered his reasoning for moving to the United States and leaving his royal role:
We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job.
That was one of the biggest reasons to leave, feeling trapped and feeling controlled through fear, both by the media and by the system itself which never encouraged the talking about this kind of trauma.
Harry then reflected on his current situation and stated, ‘Now I will never be bullied into silence.’ With this in mind, it seems that the Prince is committed to a new life away from the attention that being a member of the Royal Family brings.
