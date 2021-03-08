Prince Harry Says He Feels Sorry For William And Charles Who Can Never Escape Royal Life

PA Images

Prince Harry has said he feels sorry for his father and brother because they can never escape their royal duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down for a highly-anticipated interview with Opray Winfrey last night, March 7, in which they discussed their departure from the royal family last year.

Advert 10

Prince Harry told the host that if it were not for Meghan, he never would have been able to step back from his royal duties.

In his own words, the prince said he was trapped, and that he feels compassion for his father and brother who can never escape.

‘I wouldn’t have been able to [leave], because I myself was trapped, as well. I didn’t see a way out. You know, I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped,’ he said.

Advert 10

‘But the moment that I met Meg, and then our worlds sort of collided in the most amazing of ways. [I was] Trapped within the system, like the rest of my family are. My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that,’ he added.

Also in the interview, the Duke said he feels ‘really let down’ by Prince Charles, who had stopped taking his calls in the build-up to the couple’s departure. He also revealed he had been completely cut off financially.

PA Images

‘I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like and Archie’s his grandson,’ he said.

Advert 10

He continued: ‘But at the same time, of course I will always love him but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship.’

Speaking on his relationship with his brother, he said the pair are on ‘different paths’.

CBS

Despite the limited contact with his father, Prince Harry said his relationship with his grandmother, the Queen, is ‘really good’ and they speak often.

Advert 10

The interview, which was aired on CBS last night, will be available to watch in the UK tonight at 9 pm on ITV. During the two-hour sit-down, the couple discussed a range of topics, including mental health, racism, their relationship with the media, life inside the royal family and their decision to move to California.

The couple also announced their baby, which is due later this year, is a girl.