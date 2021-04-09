Prince Philip Remembered As ‘Courageous’ World War Two Hero Who Saved Lives In Royal Navy

PA Images

Prince Philip is being remembered as a war hero following his death at the age of 99.

Mourners have taken to social media to reflect on the life of the Duke of Edinburgh after it was announced that he had passed away today, April 9.

Prince Philip served for several years in the Royal Navy before his marriage to the Queen in the 1940s, and fought in several battles during the Second World War.

His acts of heroism were remembered by one of his former comrades, Harry Hargreaves, in 2003, when he spoke about Prince Philip’s time as a first lieutenant in the Royal Navy. Hargreaves recalled an occasion on which Prince Philip’s quick thinking foiled a Luftwaffe bomber that looked set to destroy their ship during the Allied invasion of Sicily in 1943.

As the ship faced repeated bombardment in the dead of night, the prince came up with a plan to throw a wooden raft with smoke floats into the water, creating the illusion of firey debris and tricking the German plane into attacking the raft. As it did so, the Duke’s ship was able to sail away under the cover of darkness.

Discussing the situation with The Observer, per The Guardian, Hargreaves said, ‘Prince Philip saved our lives that night. I suppose there might have been a few survivors, but certainly the ship would have been sunk. He was always very courageous and resourceful and thought very quickly. You would say to yourself ‘What the hell are we going to do now?’ and Philip would come up with something.’

Prince Philip was further remembered for his service in a tweet by reporter Jonathan Lea, whose grandfather had served with him during the war.

Lea wrote, ‘They were the same rank, served together on the same ship & went through Dartmouth Naval College together. Would have eaten and saluted each other. One of those family stories I grew up with. What a loss.’

Another tribute came from Labour leader Sir Kier Starmer, who noted that the prince ‘dedicated his life to our country – from a distinguished career in the Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of service as the Duke of Edinburgh’.

Prince Philip joined the Navy as a cadet after leaving Gordonstoun School in 1939. During his life he was awarded the Greek War Cross of Valour for his participation in the Battle of Crete, and was mentioned in dispatches for his service during the Battle of Cape Matapan.

The Prince remained the Lord High Admiral, the titular head of the Royal Navy, until his death.