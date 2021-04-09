Prince Philip, The Duke Of Edinburgh, Has Died Aged 99

PA Images

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, has passed away at the age of 99.

Earlier this year, February 17, the palace announced Prince Philip had been admitted to London’s King Edward VII Hospital the night before as a precautionary measure after he began to feel unwell.

He ended up staying at the private hospital for four weeks. On March 3, Prince Philip underwent successful heart surgery at St Bartholomew’s Hospital, before being transferred back to King Edward VII’s. On March 5, Buckingham Palace said, ‘The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days.’ He left hospital on March 16.

In a statement released today, April 9, Buckingham Palace said:

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

PA Images

Further announcements regarding the prince’s death are set to be released ‘in due course’, the palace said.

Prince Philip was born on June 10, 1921 on the Greek island of Corfu. Born into the Greek and Danish royal families, he was exiled from his birthplace as an infant and educated in France, Germany and the UK before joining the Royal Navy in 1939.

From July that year, he began writing letters to a 13-year-old Princess Elizabeth, who would later become the longest-reigning monarch in UK history.

After the war, Prince Philip was granted permission to make Princess Elizabeth his wife, and on November 20, 1947, the pair were married.

PA Images

He was installed as Duke of Edinburgh and left active military service when Elizabeth became Queen in 1952. He was formally made a Prince of the United Kingdom in 1957.

Prince Philip was a keen sportsman and played polo until 1971, when he started to compete in carriage driving, a sport he helped expand.

He was a keen yachtsman, and along with the Queen, he regularly attended Cowes Week in HMY Britannia.

His first airborne flying lesson took place in 1952; by his 70th birthday he had accrued 5,150 pilot hours, and was presented with Royal Air Force wings in 1953.

PA

To celebrate his 90th birthday, the Queen appointed Prince Philip, Lord High Admiral of the Royal Navy – the highest title in the organisation – and Canada appointed him to the highest ranks available in all three branches of the Canadian Armed Forces.

In an interview marking his 90th birthday, the Duke Of Edinburgh said he would ‘slow down’ and reduce his public duties, stating he had ‘done [his] bit’.

On their 70th wedding anniversary in November 2017, the Queen appointed him Knight Grand Cross (GCVO) of the Royal Victorian Order, making him the first British national since his late uncle, the first Earl Mountbatten of Burma, to be entitled to wear the breast stars of four orders of chivalry in the UK.

As the years of duty and service rolled by, the Duke of Edinburgh finally stepped back from public engagements in 2017 – after 22,219 solo engagements since 1952.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s reputation for plain-speaking and sharp observational humour gained him millions of fans all over the world.

His gags – and gaffes – often came across as politically incorrect but were generally brushed-off and perceived as typical of a man of his age and background.

He described his blunders perfectly at an address to the General Dental Council in 1960, saying:

Dontopedalogy is the science of opening your mouth and putting your foot in it, a science which I have practised for a good many years.

Many people will know his work as patron of the the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE), which he founded in 1956.

As passionate about the DofE today as he was more than 60 years ago, The Duke of Edinburgh celebrated his 500th Gold Award Presentation in 2013.

With that, he inspired millions of young people all over the country.

RIP the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.