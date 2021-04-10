unilad
Prince Philip’s Funeral Will Take Place On April 17, Buckingham Palace Announces

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 10 Apr 2021 17:08
Prince Philip's Funeral Will Take Place On April 17, Buckingham Palace Announces

Buckingham Palace has announced Prince Philip’s funeral will take place on April 17.

The news comes just a day after the world was told that the Duke of Edinburgh had died at Windsor Castle at the age of 99.

His funeral will be televised and there will be a national silence at 3.00pm next Saturday before the funeral begins at St George’s Chapel.

It’s believed Prince Harry will be flying over from the US for it. However, his wife Meghan Markle, who’s currently heavily pregnant, has been advised not to travel, Sky News reports.

The proceedings will be held at Windsor Castle where Prince Philip’s body will be carried to the Test Steps in a special Land Rover the Duke designed himself.

The arrangements are expected to ‘celebrate and reflect a life of service’, BBC News reports.

Prior to his death, Prince Philip requested that he didn’t have a state funeral. He will also not lie in state, meaning members of the public will not be able to view his coffin.

Members of the royal family will walk behind the Duke’s coffin upon entering the chapel while the Queen will travel there separately.

The Queen was announced to have entered an eight-day period of mourning yesterday in the wake of Prince Philip’s death. The pair celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in November of last year.

Tributes have been rolling in for the late Duke in the wake of his death, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson describing him as having ‘helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life’.

