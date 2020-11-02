Prince William Had Coronavirus In April But Kept It Secret To ‘Not Alarm The Nation’
Prince William reportedly had coronavirus in April but decided to keep his results secret so as not to alarm the nation.
The Duke of Cambridge has not publicly confirmed the news himself, but Buckingham palace sources cited by BBC News said Prince William had the virus after reports emerged about him testing positive.
Kensington Palace has declined to comment on the matter, but did not deny the claim.
The news was first reported by The Sun, which cited sources revealing that William was diagnosed with COVID-19 shortly after Prince Charles and prime minister Boris Johnson tested positive.
Following the diagnosis, the Duke isolated at the family home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk and was treated by palace doctors but decided not to share his positive test result with the public.
William told someone at an engagement that there were ‘important things’ going on at the time and he ‘didn’t want to worry anyone’.
Jonny Dymond, royal correspondent for the BBC, said the decision to keep William’s condition secret may have been an attempt to avoid alarming the nation.
Dymond added:
But the palace also tries to preserve some privacy for the Royal Family.
In spite of his diagnosis, the prince continued to perform duties such as telephone and video call engagements throughout April. He telephoned NHS heroes at Queen’s Hospital Burton on April 1 and conducted other calls in the following days before having a seven day break after April 9.
On April 16 he opened Nightingale Hospital Birmingham at the NEC via video link.
One source cited by The Sun said William was ‘hit pretty hard by the virus’, adding: ‘it really knocked him for six.’
They continued:
At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked.
After seeing medics and testing positive – which was obviously quite a shock given how fit and healthy he is – William was determined it should be business as usual though.
He was determined to fulfil his engagements. The Queen delivered her ‘We Will Meet Again’ address, and he just didn’t want to worry people.
He felt there were more important things going on in the country.
The source said William’s diagnosis had made him realise that ‘absolutely anyone can catch this awful disease’, helping affirm the importance of the imminent second national lockdown.
The second lockdown will begin on Thursday, November 5, and will bring the closure of pubs, bars, restaurants, gyms and non-essential shops.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: News, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Now, Royal Family