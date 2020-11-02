Prince William Had Coronavirus In April But Kept It Secret To ‘Not Alarm The Nation’

At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked.

After seeing medics and testing positive – which was obviously quite a shock given how fit and healthy he is – William was determined it should be business as usual though.

He was determined to fulfil his engagements. The Queen delivered her ‘We Will Meet Again’ address, and he just didn’t want to worry people.

He felt there were more important things going on in the country.